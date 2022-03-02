Netflix is facing another burglary this week on the set of one of its hit series. Confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, the streamer reported that the third season set of Lupin, taking place ins Paris, had been attacked and robbed of roughly $300,000. This news comes shortly after a similar robbery took place on the set of The Crown, which saw $200,000 worth of props go missing on February 24.

Reportedly, the attack took place on February 25, while crew and cast were still present. However, while robbers on the set of The Crown broke into silently while the crew was away, the Lupin perpetrators took a more aggressive route. Around 20 thieves arrived on set and began throwing mortar fireworks as a distraction. During the attack, the thieves, whose faces were covered, stole nearly $330,000 worth of equipment from the set and surrounding production trucks. A Netflix representative confirmed that all crew and cast are safe, and reported no injuries. The third season of the French heist drama has since re-started production.

Investigations have begun for both incidents. In statements made by the streamer, the stolen items will not heavily affect production in either show, but they do intend to recover the items. While thieves on the set of Lupin focused on equipment, The Crown was robbed on nearly 350 props used to decorate the lavish sets in the British royal family drama. Missing items include replicas of Fabergé eggs, gold and silver candelabras, decanters, and crystal glassware among others. Set decorator Alison Harvey told The Gazette following the incident "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry." As of writing, no member from the Lupin production has spoken about the attack.

RELATED: 'The Crown': Thieves Steal Over $200,000 Worth of Antique Props During Production on Season 5Lupin is Netflix’s second-biggest international hit behind Korean drama Squid Game. The show features Omar Sy as a world-famous gentleman thief Assane Diop who takes part in various elaborate heists inspired by the fictional heist master Arsène Lupin. Lupin was the first French series to rank among the top ten on Netflix in the United States and ranked behind Bridgerton as the second-most-successful debut on the streamer. Sy has received numerous Outstanding Performances and Best Actor nominations for his role.

Police on both sets are hard at work to recover the missing items and capture the perpetrators in the dramatic robberies. No word yet on when the third season will hit the steamer, but you can watch the first two seasons on the streaming service now.

