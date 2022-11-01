Just a few weeks out from her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o is getting ready to join a new film franchise. Deadline is reporting that the Academy Award winner is in final talks to star in A Quiet Place: Day One. The film will be a prequel spin-off of the A Quiet Place series, with Pig director Michael Sarnoski attached to direct.

The acclaimed A Quiet Place franchise kicked off with a bang in 2018 when the first film was a box office hit. The horror-thriller is set in a world that is ravaged by alien creatures that hunt using only sound, meaning any noise you make could lead to death. The sequel was released in 2020 and was also a big enough hit that a third film and a spin-off were announced not long after. Not much is known about this spin-off, but the title gives a big hint. The title, A Quiet Place: Day One​​​​​​, seems to suggest that it will be set during the first day that the alien creatures arrived on earth.

Nyong’o seems like a perfect fit for this spin-off, seeing as she is no stranger to the horror genre. She recently starred in Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror-thriller Us. Nyong’o is also no stranger to being a part of a big franchise having joined the MCU in Black Panther, and the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Her other work includes her Academy Award-winning performance in 12 Years a Slave, Queen of Katwe, and The Jungle Book.

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lupita Nyong'o on Why T'Challa Should Never Be Recast

The story of A Quiet Place: Day One is based on an original idea by John Krasinski, who wrote, directed, and starred in the first two films. But no writer for the spin-off's script has been announced yet as Krasinski is also currently developing A Quiet Place III. Sarnoski was announced earlier this year to be attached to direct. It will be his sophomore feature film after making his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Pig, starring Nicolas Cage. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are set to produce A Quiet Place: Day One through Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will also produce the spin-off with Allyson Seeger through their Sunday Night production banner.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the project and watch the trailer for the first film in the franchise below: