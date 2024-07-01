It’s rather remarkable to see how quickly Lupita Nyong’o has become one of Hollywood’s most exciting young talents. While it often takes a breakout performer many years in order to be taken seriously by their peers, Nyong’o immediately earned the acclaim of the industry when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Although this may have suggested that she was on a track to exclusively appear in prestigious films, Nyong’o has lined up a number of exciting projects that exist within a multitude of genres.

Nyong’o has joined many exciting franchises, including both the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not all of her work has been successful, as the horror comedy Little Monsters and the highly anticipated sequel Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fell massively short of expectations. That being said, it's hard to name another young performer whose overall track record is as solid as Nyong’o’s. Here are the top ten best Lupita Nyong’o movies, ranked.

10 ‘The 355’ (2022)

Directed by Simon Kinberg

It may not have initiated the original franchise that it was intended to, but The 355 was a very fun action spy thriller that proved Nyong’o’s merits as an action star. The film starred Nyong'o alongside Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, and Penelope Cruz as a group of highly trained espionage agents who team up to take down a turncoat (Sebastian Stan). While its poor box office returns may have prevented the chance of a sequel, it hopefully won’t be the last time that Nyong’o does something in the espionage genre.

Nyong’o is by far the best part of The 355, and her emotional expressiveness is reason enough to check out the film. It speaks to her incredible abilities as a performer that she was able to take a thinly written character and improve upon it, raising the quality of the entire film as a result.

9 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (2022)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Expectations could not be higher for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as its predecessor has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The film was also placed in the difficult position of explaining the death of King T’Challa due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in real life. Although there were some moments that felt purely inserted to set up future installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional and epic sequel that fleshes out Nyong'o's character Nakia in more detail when it is revealed that she had a child with T’Challa.

Nyong’o does a great job at showing Nakia’s mourning, which may have been a sincere expression of her own grief. While it remains unclear what direction the Black Panther franchise will go next given the many shifts in Marvel Studios’ creative team, it’s safe to say that Nakia has emerged as one of the franchise’s strongest creations.

8 ‘Non-Stop’ (2014)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Shortly after her Academy Award victory earned her worldwide recognition, Nyong’o made an appearance in the action thriller Non-Stop from director Jaume Collet-Serra. The film centers on an alcoholic air marshall (Liam Neeson) who discovers that the plane flight he is on is being hijacked by terrorists, but finds himself framed for committing the crime. Nyong’o’s brief appearance as an experienced flight attendant improves the dramatic realism of the film, which attempts to blend the influence of both Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense thrillers and Die Hard-style action films.

Non-Stop is a completely watchable and surprisingly intense action thriller that thankfully does not make the mistake of taking itself too seriously. Nyong’o proved once again that she doesn’t need a whole lot of screen time in order to leave a strong impression on the viewer, and the film certainly benefits from her involvement.

7 ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Even for those that were not already massive fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther was a culturally defining event unlike anything else the superhero genre had ever seen. While Boseman’s star power was undeniably, Nyong’o’s performance as Nakia represented a different type of superhero character. She is a proud representative of the interest of the Wakandan people, who nonetheless recognizes the importance of reaching out to other nations. Black Panther does a better job at boosting the roles of its female characters than any other installment in the MCU.

Black Panther managed to tackle weighty themes about the escalation of the arms race, colonialism, and race relations, whilst still containing all the exciting action sequences that one would expect out of a great superhero movie. Surprisingly, the romance between T’Challa and Nakia ends up being one of the film’s greatest virtues, and not a distraction that takes away from the main plot.

6 ‘The Jungle Book’ (2016)

Directed by Jon Favreau

It’s easy to become bored by the endless string of live-action remakes produced by Walt Disney Studios, as a majority of them do not do another to differentiate themselves from the original animated versions. However, Jon Favreau’s 2016 version of The Jungle Book was an expansion on the original animated film that fleshed out its characters in more details. Nyong’o has one of the most important roles in the film as the Indian wolf Rakasha, who serves as a maternal figure within the life of the young human Mowgli (Neel Sethi).

Nyong’o adds a comforting, heartfelt presence to the early scenes in The Jungle Book that makes the subsequent action and adventure grounded in a place of genuine emotion. Even though it is an entirely vocal performance, Nyong’o manages to give more depth and personality to Rakasha than most live-action characters in other films.

5 ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ (2024)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

A Quiet Place was a singular achievement in original science fiction storytelling, but A Quiet Place: Day One was a creative reimagining of the franchise that explored the origins of its apocalyptic event. Set in New York City during the first stages of an alien invasion, A Quiet: Place: Day One stars Nyong’o as a disturbed young woman with mental health issues, who teams up with a lonely British man (Joseph Quinn) to break free of the island and escape with the rest of the survivors.

Although it features some remarkable feats of visual effects, A Quiet Place: Day One is a remarkably intimate and soulful film that focuses on the quiet moments between Nyong’o and Quinn. It’s impressive that both actors were able to convey such a strong connection with one another when their characters are only given strict parameters in which they can communicate.

4 ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a heavily anticipated legacy sequel that featured the exciting return of Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). However, many of the best aspects of Star Wars: The Force Awakens were the new characters, including Nyong’o as the mysterious alien bartender Maz Kanata. Despite her strange appearance, Maz has a deep knowledge of the history of the force, and contains insights on the whereabouts of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Maz was a fun new addition to the Star Wars universe who was helpful in giving Rey (Daisy Ridley) the guidance that she needed when she started experiencing visions of her past. The combination of creating a unique voice and doing motion capture work proved that Nyong’o was up to any challenges when it came to joining one of the most exciting science fiction franchises in the history of cinema.

3 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back, as it managed to question the saga’s themes whilst still celebrating what made it great in the first place. Maz is given a very important role in the film, as she passes along important information about a mysterious thief (Benicio del Toro) to Finn (John Boyega) that he needs in order to infiltrate the Imperial Starship run by General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

The appearance of Maz in the film celebrates the new generation of heroes that were established in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which have become beloved by younger viewers who were experiencing the franchise for the first time. While she may look diminutive and a little goofy, Maz proves that any character in the Star Wars franchise can become a hero if they trust in the will of the force.

2 ‘Us’ (2019)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Us features the single most dynamic performance of Nyong'o's career, as she managed to play two completely distinct characters. Jordan Peele’s masterful horror thriller stars Nyong’o as a caring mother whose family is haunted by a series of malevolent doppelgangers once they go on vacation. It’s eventually revealed that they are pawns with a larger effort to replace those living on the surface and take over. It’s a testament to Nyong’o’s abilities that she was able to simultaneously play a “final girl” and one of the most terrifying slasher villains in recent memory.

Us is easily one of the most rewatchable horror films of the 2010s, as it’s so packed with hidden details that it improves upon each viewing. If the Academy Award didn’t have such a strong bias against horror films, Nyong’o’s performance would have landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

1 ‘12 Years a Slave’ (2013)

Directed by Steven McQueen

12 Years a Slave is one of the most heartbreaking films ever made, as no historical epic has managed to capture the brutality of slavery and its dehumanizing effects in the same way. While Chiwetel Ejiofer’s performance as the captured freeman Solomon Lane anchors the film, it's Nyong’o who breaks every viewer's heart as Patsy, a slave who is relentlessly brutalized by the white plantation owner (Michael Fassbender).

Nyong’o shows a tremendous amount of bravery in her performance, as she had to reach deep inside to show the emotional and physical torment that her character endured. 12 Years a Slave is by no means an easy film to watch, but it's such an important representation of the horrors of America’s past that it serves as an essential watch for any citizen. Both the film itself and its performances are an important part of film history.

