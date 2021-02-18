The Oscar-winner's bestselling book is about colorism, self-esteem, and learning to love yourself.

Netflix, recognizing that Lupita Nyong'o deserves nothing but success, has greenlit an animated movie musical adaptation of the actress' picture book, Sulwe. The Oscar-winner will produce herself, with a director and cast still TBD.

Here's what Nyong'o had to say:

“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness.”

Nyong'o published Sulwe in 2019, with illustrations from artist Vashti Harrison, and later read the book as part of Netflix's docu-series, Bookmarks. Here's the official logline of the streamer's film adaptation:

Sulwe has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone she knows. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night, and embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day. Sulwe is a story about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within.

On screen, Nyong'o was last seen playing dual roles in Jordan Peele's horror flick Us, lending her voice to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and appearing as herself in Beyonce's visual album, Black Is King. For more on what the performer has coming down the pipeline, here's the trailer for Simon Kinberg's ensemble heist movie, The 355.

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘WandaVision’ Clip Reveals Which Iconic Sitcom They’re Tackling Next There are only three episodes left!