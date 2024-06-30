The Big Picture Lupita Nyong'o's dual role in Us as Adelaide and Red penetrates the heart of the movie, showcasing her versatility and nuanced acting abilities.

Nyong'o's physical performance as both characters offers subtle hints that foreshadow the movie's plot twist, allowing the reveal to feel logical and earned.

The moral complexities in Us challenge viewers to question who they should root for, with Nyong'o's dual portrayal adding depth and balance to the narrative.

Lupita Nyong’o has cemented herself as one of the best horror actors of the 21st century with her turn in the recently released A Quiet Place: Day One receiving huge plaudits. However, it is her performance in Jordan Peele’s sophomore movie, Us, that will be most recognizable to fans of the genre, and it is often at the center of the conversation about recent horror roles that deserved an Oscar, alongside Toni Collette in Hereditary. But her role as Adelaide and Red is much more than great acting — it is the lynchpin of the whole movie. Although, on the surface, the tethered are the antagonists of the film due to their violent and deranged actions, the movie’s final revelations call that into question and, as an audience, you feel slightly sympathetic for their situation. The driving force for this sympathy is the reveal that Adelaide and Red swapped places when they were young, and the audience learns that the Adelaide they have been rooting for throughout the movie was born underground.

On rewatch, Nyong’o’s movements and mannerisms throughout the movie act as subtle hints that Adelaide’s concern has a different root cause than the rest of her family. It ensures the reveal of the switch feels logical and earned and not implausible to the audience. Her performance doesn’t just show her ability to play two contrasting roles and be her own scene partner; it glues the whole movie together.

Us (2019) Adelaide Wilson and her family are attacked by mysterious figures dressed in red. Upon closer inspection, the Wilsons realize that the intruders are exact lookalikes of them. Release Date March 22, 2019 Director Jordan Peele Cast Elisabeth Moss , Tim Heidecker Lupita Nyong'O , Winston Duke Runtime 116 minutes Writers Jordan Peele

'Us' Uses Its Antagonists to Explore Morality

Jordan Peele places social commentary at the center of his movies and forces the audience to look inward and consider their place in the world. The ethical dilemma in Us centers around the creation of the Tethered, the result of a failed governmental cloning experiment. Since the experiment failed to recreate the human soul, these doppelgängers are empty shells forced to live underground and mimic the actions of their above-ground counterparts. The revelation of their origin forces the audience to question the motives behind their actions. When the realization hits that their desire for vengeance comes from their total lack of agency, there is a feeling of pity toward them.

Despite this sympathetic stance, the movie still encourages you to root for the Wilson family. The empathy for the Tethered does not replace the desire for the heroes to make it out alive. However, Lupita Nyong’o’s performance casts a shadow of doubt on this and represents the gray area of morality in Us. She forces the audience to question who they should be rooting for. Speaking to Deadline, she explained that she “was playing both sides of the argument, coming for each other.” In her creation of Red and Adelaide, she didn’t simply lay out good vs. evil as the two characters are much more nuanced than that. They are intrinsically connected, so she creates balance and offers both sides of the narrative, allowing audiences to take an active role and decipher the version of events for themselves.

Lupita Nyong'o Creates Two Distinct Characters In 'Us'

Lupita Nyong’o truly embodies both Red and Adelaide, using physical differences in her performance to separate the two and reflect their defined personas. Adelaide is a “pursuit of normalcy,” she is simply trying to pass and this is reflected in her folded-in stance. Nyong’o purposely wanted to show someone who was hiding something, with subtle hints that her apprehension might have deeper meanings. When the Tethered version of the family arrives at the driveway, Adelaide is flustered and frantic. Her nervousness seems heavier while the rest of the family is mainly bewildered by the sight of figures that look exactly like them. When Red begins to speak, Adelaide never looks shocked by her existence; she knows exactly what is going on.

In contrast, Red is much more straightforward, she is focused and goal-orientated. Unlike Adelaide, she has nothing at stake and therefore nothing to lose. Nyong'o told Deadline that Jordan Peele described her as “having this regality, and also a cockroach quality,” she is unpredictable, and her movement is erratic, but she is strong and assured. During the first watch, this composure is unsettling as it creates a feeling of inescapability and hopelessness. However, knowing the truth behind Adelaide/Red's childhood, Red’s wide, sinister smile is laced with vengeance. Her command of the situation comes from the belief that she deserves her life back. Through Red, Nyong'o shows her versatility as an actor, playing a complex and truly chilling villain (or hero?)

The Ending of 'Us' Relies on Lupita Nyong'o's Performance

There is a poise to Nyong’o’s performance as Red that not only contrasts Adelaide but also indicates that she is not like the other Tethered. The Tethered are manic and impulsive but also easily manipulated. Red’s presence is more grounded, and it immediately sets her apart from the others. This is heightened by Red’s ability to communicate, as she doesn’t just grunt but speaks in a strained murmur. Nyong’o immediately shows to the audience that Red is different, setting up the reveal that she was born above ground so it doesn't come out of nowhere. She uses her performance to sow the seeds of the plot twist throughout the entire movie.

The contrast between Red and Adelaide is most obviously seen when the pair come face to face in the movie’s climax. When Adelaide is fighting for her life, she is anxious and this is shown in the way she is aimlessly swinging the pipe in her hand and remaining hunched over. She is unstable and uneasy because she knows the extent of Red’s anger. On the other hand, Red’s movement feels robotic and calculated; she is constantly upright and steps around Adelaide, seemingly predicting her movements. Since the pair are underground, Red is almost toying with Adelaide’s fear about being in a place she thought she’d never return to and her worry that she’ll never get her son back. There is a shift, and the roles are reversed. Red is no longer forced to mimic Adelaide — she is now the puppeteer.

The resolution of Us doesn’t settle on who is wrong and who is right. The last moment where Adelaide’s son, Jason (Evan Alex), looks at her with a look of discomfort and hostility suggests he knows his mother was originally a Tethered. It doesn’t confirm that the movie believes her actions were wrong but opens a dialogue about the ethics of her actions. Nyong’o said that being able to play Red and Adelaide, and seeing both sides of the argument was “the therapy for both”. The emotional weight of both their actions balanced each other, and she was able to leave everything in the movie. Us offers two distinct perspectives and Nyong’o differentiates them with her physical performance, but also shows how they are intrinsically connected. It allows both characters to have purpose and motivation and forces the audience to question whether either is in the wrong or if the issue is the system itself. Lupita Nyong’o's performance in Us isn't just one of the best in horror history, it is one that the film's success completely relies on.

