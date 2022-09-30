Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.In just four episodes Andor has managed to set itself apart from the rest of the Star Wars shows on Disney+. A large part of that is due to the grounded and gritty tone surrounding Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but there's also the fact that the series has avoided a major element in the other shows. While Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian have featured plenty of characters and planets from Star Wars canon, Andor is choosing to keep things low-key. This has gathered praise from critics and fans alike, as this is a Star Wars show you could easily introduce a new fan to.

However, the latest episode "Aldhani" deviates slightly from that course. "Aldhani" features a scene in which Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) is shown to be leading a double life as an antique dealer on Courscant. This serves as a front for him to pass on important information about the budding Rebel Alliance to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). But eagle-eyed Star Wars fans will notice that Luthen has quite the array of treasures...and that they have their own connections to Star Wars lore.

A Set of Mandalorian Armor

One of the most prominent items in Luthen's store is the shiny Mandalorian armor on display. The Mandalorians are well known for utilizing the metal beskar for their armor and weaponry due to its durability. It can withstand blaster bolts, vibroblades, and even lightsabers - making whoever wears the armor a formidable opponent. And the armor also bears a strong resemblance to the one that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) wears. While Djarin was probably a pre-teen at this point, the armor may have belonged to a member of the Children of the Watch. The Children are a rogue sect of Mandalorians that follow the ancient Way of the Mandalore with religious zeal...which hasn't earned them any favors from their fellow Mandalorians.

A Twi'lek Kalikori

(As seen above) There's another Rebels Easter egg in the shop, as Luthen also has possession of a kalikori. The kalikori is an ancient heirloom passed down through Twi'lek families, with each member adding carvings to the item. In essence, it is both a piece of art and a chronicle of a family's history. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) held a kalikori in his collection of rare artifacts - and it happened to belong to Rebel Alliance leader Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall). In the Rebels episode "Jedi Night", Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) ends up giving the kalikori back to Hera after he rescues her from imprisonment.

Jedi and Sith Holocrons

Luthen also possesses both Jedi and Sith holocrons in his shop. A holocron was an ancient device used to store the teachings of both the Jedi and the Sith, and could only be accessed by a Force user. Many holocrons were present in the Jedi temple, it's possible that Luthen could have come across them following Order 66 and the siege of the Temple. The Sith holocrons, on the other hand, are extremely rare. One of the few to show up was in Star Wars Rebels, and it ended up in the possession of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).

The Mortis Mural

The final Rebels Easter egg concerns a pair of stones with intricate carvings on them. Said carvings are likely from the Mortis mural and refer to the World Between Worlds, an array of points in time and space that were linked by the Force. One could theoretically travel to any point in time - which is why Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) sought to consolidate the Empire's forces on Lothal. A Jedi temple lay there, but this temple was special: it contained a portal to the World Between Worlds. Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) was able to enter the World Between Worlds and ended up saving Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) from dying with her duel with Vader. But after a battle with Palpatine, the portal was buried.

Starkiller's Sith Armor

The deepest cut in the episode concerns another suit of armor - this one looking very sinister and black as night. It's the same armor that Darth Vader's apprentice Starkiller wore in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games. The Sith Stalker Armor only appears in an alternate storyline within the first game, when Starkiller slaughtered Vader and pledged service to Palpatine. Starkiller's legacy echoes throughout Star Wars canon; it was the original name that George Lucas wanted to call Luke Skywalker, and his voice actor Sam Witwer went on to voice Darth Maul in several Star Wars projects. And of course, there's the planet-destroying Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Indiana Jones's Whip

Perhaps the one property Lucasfilm is more famous for than Star Wars is Indiana Jones. And the famous archeologist finally got his due in Andor. Jones is known for three things: his trusty bullwhip, his dark brown fedora, and his hatred of snakes. And said bullwhipe can be found in a carbonite encasing in Luthen's ship. Clearly, the prop maker knew their stuff, as Harrison Ford plays both Jones and the smuggler turned hero Han Solo. Which begs the question: Does a version of Indiana Jones exist in the Star Wars universe? (Short answer: she does in the form of Doctor Chelli Aphra.)