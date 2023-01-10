There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.

Over its five-season run, Elba’s Luther faced off with some memorable villains, but for a standalone film, we will need a truly iconic and ominous character. For The Fallen Star, that villain will be millionaire David Robey. Robey has had a previous brush with Luther but persevered unscathed, though this time around it might be different. Robey is a millionaire who uses the fears of society towards our own tech spying on us, and in addition to exploring the potential of the dark web, Robey uses tech to clandestinely collect damaging information about people with the intention of blackmailing them to his benefit. Serkis describes the character as one of the darkest he has ever played.

In an interview with Total Film, Serkis reveals that his initial contact with the script made his skin crawl, while also describing it as “dark”. "When I first read the script, I almost wanted to throw it in the bin and have a shower," Serkis said. "I don’t think I’ve come across anything quite as dark for a long time. And I thought: ‘In fact, do I really actually at this point in the world and time and my life, want to go down this particular rabbit hole of something that’s so hard to fathom in humanity?'"

Serkis is no stranger to playing villainous characters: the actor took up the role of Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Wherein Smeagol sought the Ring just for companionship, Robey is after dirty little secrets to bring people to heel. "If you and I had a big secret that we want no one to know, he loves the idea that he can be like: 'I know what that is. Come over and do this for me,'" says Elba to Total Film while discussing Robey.

Alongside Elba and Serkis, the movie also stars Cynthia Erivo and Dermot Crowley. Jaime Payne directs from a script by franchise writer Neil Cross. The feature is produced by a team of Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Cross, and Elba.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres in March 2023 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the fifth season below: