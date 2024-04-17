The Big Picture Idris Elba hints at a new Luther film, teasing fans with potential sequels and the return of Detective Luther.

John Luther is on his way back to our screens. At least, that's what Idris Elba believes. In a recent conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Elba opened up about the future prospects of his iconic character while discussing his latest venture in Paramount+'s Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles. The chat ventured into the realm of the critically acclaimed series Luther and its recent expansion into a Netflix film, The Fallen Sun, which continued the story of the tormented yet brilliant Detective Chief Inspector.

When asked about the likelihood of another Luther film, Elba expressed optimism. "The chances are good. The chances are very good actually. I don't want to make any exclusive announcements, but it's looking good for old Johnny Boy," he stated. Regarding his involvement in the development of a sequel, Elba clarified that he is not working on the script. That did suggest that while a new Luther project might be in the conceptual phase, it is still early days, with significant details yet to be worked out.

What Is 'Luther' About?

Luther is a BBC psychological crime drama that debuted in 2010 and ran for five seasons. The show, developed by Neil Cross, centres around Elba's character, John Luther, who is deeply committed to solving crimes while struggling with his own internal conflicts. The series was well-received for its intense storytelling and complex characters, establishing Luther as a standout detective figure in television.

The move to a feature film allowed for a broader exploration of Luther's universe, providing depth to the detective's challenges and enriching the narrative beyond the confines of episodic TV. The Netflix film was met with positive feedback, indicating the character's lasting appeal and the audience's appetite for more stories within this world.

The possibility of a second film adds to the ongoing legacy of Luther and Elba's portrayal of the character. Elba's role as Luther has been pivotal to the show's success, blending a nuanced performance with the gritty narrative of the series. The discussion of a sequel, albeit in preliminary stages, just serves as a reminder and highlights the massive interest in the character as well as the ongoing relevance of the world in which he inhabits and viewers find themselves getting lost in.

The possibility of a second film adds to the ongoing legacy of Luther and Elba's portrayal of the character. Luther: The Fallen Sun is streaming now on Netflix.

