Exciting news for Luther fans — Idris Elba is officially on-set filming his return. Via posts shared to both his Twitter and Instagram account, the actor shared how happy he was to reprise his role as the brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective DCI John Luther in the upcoming movie, even going as far as to tease a glimpse of his character's signature red tie in one image.

The Luther movie will follow the British drama television series with the same name created by Neil Cross. It centers around the character of John Luther, an intelligent detective who is drawn to the darkness of the crimes he investigates. The series ran for five seasons, from 2010 to 2019. The series and Elba have received a wide range of accolades, including 11 Emmy nominations. Elba has also won a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award and has won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie.

An official synopsis or trailer for the upcoming film has not been launched, but based on previous casting announcements, the film will see Luther take on two villains – played by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Erivo will play a detective doubling up as Luther’s nemesis, while Serkis will star as the main villain. It appears there will be enough to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

“We have an incredible appetite to satisfy the audience that loved Luther, in its current form as a TV show, but also bring it into a new sphere with the film version,” Elba told Collider in a recent interview for his Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

Final season director Jamie Payne will also be directing the Luther movie. Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Elba and Cross will produce alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment. Chernin’s Dan Finlay, BBC Studios’ Priscilla Parish, and Kris Thykier serve as executive producers.

No release date has yet been set by Netflix, but you can check out Elba's post from the set of the Luther movie below:

