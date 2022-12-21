Luther is back! The much-awaited sequel movie featuring Idris Elba as the titular troubled sleuth will debut on Netflix next year. Ever since the series wrapped with the fifth season in 2019 fans have been rallying for a movie and that has come to fruition now with Luther: The Fallen Sun. Now we have another new look at the upcoming feature. The new image doesn’t provide any context but sees Luther in an alleyway, determinately walking towards danger. The production design from the original series continues with the red lighting all around and the costume department brings back Luther’s signature red tie.

When we last saw our favorite detective after years of skirting the legal system to solve crimes he was put in cuffs by Schenk (Dermot Crowley). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elba revealed that the movie will pick up where the series left off: "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life." On that note, Payne revealed that “it was important to all of us that the audience could find a way into the series, and to the lore." So, if you’ve seen the series from season one to the film, the story is continuous: "But because the film has got such a larger platform, we thought it was important that if someone was watching the film for the first time that it had its own story.” Meaning one could watch the film and go back and then binge the series.

For years, Luther has entertained fans with its thrilling storylines, and action sequences wrapped around a troubled, broken protagonist. When the series was wrapped, fans couldn’t let go of him, nor could Elba. The actor describes the fan-favorite detective as “haunted — that's his whole thing." Even as a free man, he can't help but “chase the ghosts that get into his head,” and that's what drives him in the upcoming film. As for the main antagonist of the movie, Elba explained that Luther is unearthing an old case. "This old case that he did work on that didn't really ever get solved or put to bed creeps up back into his life. And John just can't help but find a way to get involved and get him — he just can't help it."

Image via Netflix

Alongside Elba, the movie also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley. Payne directs from a script by franchise writer Neil Cross. The feature is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Cross, and Elba.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres in March 2023 on Netflix.