Idris Elba has been all over the map the last few years between reprising his role as Heimdall in Thor: Love and Thunder, toplining his own Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series as Knuckles, and even playing the lead role of Solomon Reed in the video game, Cyberpunk 2077. However, one of Elba's most iconic roles took place over nine years in Luther, the police procedural/psychological thriller series that's streaming its first three seasons (out of five) for free on Pluto TV. Luther follows Detective John Luther (Elba), a grizzled and impulsive homicide detective who solves murders by getting into the heads of the killers. His unconventional methods often get him in hot water with his superiors and put his relationships with his colleagues under tension. Luther sits at an 88% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Luther was such a success that Netflix dropped a sequel, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which was not as well-liked by critics but certainly not panned either. The film sits at a 65% rating from critics but an 85% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, showing a drop in the critical reception but a nearly identical score from casual viewers. Luther: The Fallen Sun features a star-studded cast, with Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis playing Odette and David, respectively, with Dan Li and Carl Spencer also appearing in the film. The original Luther series was written and created for television by Neil Cross, who is also known for his work on Mama, the 2013 supernatural horror flick starring Jessica Chastain and directed by Andy Muschietti.

What Else Has Idris Elba Been in Lately?

In addition to his aforementioned Marvel, Sonic, and video game roles, Idris Elba has also been busy starring in the Apple TV+ series, Hijack, which was renewed for a second season. Elba also reunited with his Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2, the action flick that's streaming on Netflix. The Luther star also toplined Beast, the safari survival flick that's been a major streaming hit, which came after his role alongside Tilda Swinton in Three Thousand Years of Longing, the fairy tale epic from writer/director George Miller.

Elba told Collider earlier this year he was confident that a Luther: The Fallen Sun sequel would happen. Luther stars Idris Elba and was written and created by Neil Cross. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Elba in the first three seasons of Luther, now streaming on Pluto TV.

Luther Release Date May 4, 2010 Cast Idris Elba , Dermot Crowley , Michael Smiley , Ruth Wilson , Patrick Malahide , Enzo Cilenti Seasons 5

