Luther: The Fallen Sun is an unsettling yet exhilarating journey that seldom pauses to catch its breath, relentlessly propelling the audience through its gripping two-hour duration. And there can be no doubt that director Jamie Payne and creator Neil Cross have laid the groundwork for a potential future installment, evident in an ending that practically screams "sequel."

But as we all know, films only get sequels if they do well. But how well did The Fallen Sun do when it launched on Netflix? Well, the good news is - very well. According to its star Idris Elba, the movie was extremely successful following its debut on the streaming platform, and he's hopeful of the chance to make more. Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish while discussing his thrilling new series, Hijack, Elba was asked what the prospects were of him reprising the role again based on how the film had performed for Netflix, and the answer was extremely positive:

"Yeah, it did really well. Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I’m hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

What Is Luther All About?

Luther is a British crime drama television series created by Neil Cross. The show follows the intense and complex life of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, brilliantly portrayed by Idris Elba. Luther is a dedicated and brilliant detective who possesses a troubled and often volatile personality. The series delves into Luther's investigations and personal struggles as he tackles a variety of heinous crimes in the gritty and dangerous streets of London.

Each season of Luther typically features a central crime or antagonist that Luther must pursue and apprehend. Along the way, he encounters challenging moral dilemmas, internal conflicts, and a series of psychologically gripping encounters. The show explores Luther's unorthodox methods, his relationships with colleagues and loved ones, and the toll his work takes on his own mental and emotional well-being.

Luther is renowned for its dark and atmospheric tone, intense performances, and intricate storytelling. It has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base for its compelling narratives and exploration of the psychological depths of its protagonist. You can catch our interview with Idris Elba for Luther: The Fallen Sun down below.