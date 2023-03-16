Collider can exclusively reveal a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Luther: The Fallen Sun, the highly-anticipated return of Idris Elba to the beloved police drama franchise. Recently released on Netflix, The Fallen Sun continues the British series Luther, which ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019.

In the exclusive featurette, Elba underlines how “It’s not easy to take a television show and amplify it to a film.” That’s even truer for Luther, a series that had a somewhat satisfying ending when the titular disgraced DCI went to prison. Luther's journey seemed to reach its end when the series ended in 2019, but fans have been clamoring for a return since then. And by making a film to follow up the series finale events, the whole creative team is trying to attend to fans' high expectations while proving it’s possible to tell new stories in different formats. Thanks to this change in structure, Netflix also hopes to get the attention of new viewers who have missed the original series run. As Elba underlines in the featurette, “Even if you haven’t seen the television series, you can pick up a story you can relate to.”

Besides bringing Elba back as John Luther, The Fallen Sun script was also penned by Neil Cross, the original show's creator. Cross also shared a quote with Collider about this brilliant featurette and the film's worldwide success, saying:

Luther means so much to us. We are blown away that fans both old and new have made Luther: The Fallen Sun the number one Netflix movie all over the world. The reaction has been amazing. So we’re thrilled to give Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how we made it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Idris Elba Discusses 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' and the Sequel You Likely Won't Be Seeing, 'Luther: The Broken Beast'

The movie also received some prestige backup, as Andy Serkis was cast as an antagonist. In Serkis' words, “the Luther world is utterly intoxicating,” which makes it easy for actors to answer the call and get involved with the project.

What Is Luther: The Fallen Sun About?

The featurette also promises viewers that The Fallen Sun shows a new side of the former police officer. In the movie, Luther receives a distressing message from a criminal while serving his time. Convinced he’s the only one who can stop this dangerous killer, Luther breaks out of prison, running away from the authorities while trying to track down his new nemesis. As Cross puts it, Luther is “untethered” in the new movie, which makes The Fallen Sun an exciting experience for long-term fans and newcomers alike. It’s no wonder the film has been well-received, with fans wondering if Netflix could order a sequel soon.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is directed by Jaime Payne, who previously directed the fifth and final season of the show. The movie also stars Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine, the detective tasked with finding Luther after his prison break.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is available right now on Netflix. Check out the exclusive featurette and the movie synopsis below: