Something's coming! Luther: The Fallen Sun, undoubtedly one of Netflix's most anticipated films of the year, has a release date. The film which will serve as the concluding chapter to Netflix's long-running series of the same name will be showing in select theaters from February 24, before heading to Netflix just weeks later on March 10.

Netflix unveiled the dual release dates in a thrilling video released via social media. The short clip manages to convey some thrill and features our favorite sleuth, John Luther (Idris Elba) in his signature jacket and a shade of red tie darker than the one we're accustomed to. What sounds like prison doors can be heard opening, obviously referencing the fact that Luther will be escaping prison to tackle his next villain. Luther emerges from the shadows before quickly disappearing right back into it. A voice is heard issuing an ominous warning: "Something's coming," before adding, "You see me now," all accompanied by a suspenseful soundtrack.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is Netflix's reply to the outcry of Luther fans who clamored in one voice for more of the titular detective after the series wrapped with Season 5 in 2019. The season 5 finale saw Luther arrested by authorities for his unorthodox and off-the-book method of crime fighting, and thankfully, the film will serve as a sequel to that ending, picking up right from where the show ended.

Image via Netflix

While we're yet to see a full trailer from Netflix, the streamer has teased the upcoming movie by releasing a couple of images with one introducing the villain, a millionaire serial killer named David Robey who will be portrayed by Andy Serkis. Serkis recently teased the villain describing him as the darkest he's recently come across: "I don’t think I’ve come across anything quite as dark for a long time." How Robey matches up compared to the other bad guys that Luther has taken on is soon to be seen. Joining Elba and Serkis in starring roles are Cynthia Erivo, and Dermot Crowley who returns to reprise his role from the series.

The film is written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne. Producers include Elba, Cross Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Executive Producers include Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, Priscilla Parish, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley.

Luther: The Fallen Sun releases in select theaters on February 24 and will begin streaming on Netflix on March 10.

Check out the trailer for Season 5 of Luther as well as the official logline for the upcoming film below: