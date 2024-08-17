The Big Picture Tilman Singer's possession film Luz explores a demon-human relationship, injecting queer undertones into the demonic possession genre.

Gender dynamics are examined as demon possesses characters, blurring lines between masculine and feminine traits.

Luz challenges traditional possession tropes, mixing timelines for an immersive, sensory experience.

What if a demon was actually in love with the person it was trying to possess? Not just lust mistaken for love, but like the demon had an actual relationship with the person and isn't over it yet. It's an idea that has somehow not been used often in possession films, given the sheer oversaturation of the genre. One person who sought to explore that question was Tilman Singer, director of the highly anticipated midnight horror film Cuckoo, who made his debut with a little film called Luz that twisted together forbidden romance, hypnotic performance, and nitty-gritty interrogation work into a cocktail of suspense.

Luz (2018) Release Date February 20, 2018 Director Tilman Singer Cast Luana Velis , Jan Bluthardt , Julia Riedler , Nadja Stübiger , Johannes Benecke , Lilli Lorenz Runtime 70 minutes Writers Tilman Singer

What is 'Luz' About?

Luz (Luana Velis) is a taxi driver who finds herself walking into a local police station, looking like she's had a pretty rough night. She's rambling some fairly sacrilegious language that is unprintable here but is committed to talking to an officer about her recent night. The two investigators, Olarte (Johannes Benecke) and Bertillon (Nadja Stübiger), can't make head nor tail of her words, so they call upon the police psychiatrist, Dr. Rossini (Jan Bluthardt), to assist. They decide to hypnotize Luz to jog her memory of the night's events.

Little do they know that Rossini is actually possessed by a demon that Luz summoned in her school days and has been following Luz and that putting Luz under a hypnotic trance is only the first step in a ploy that the demon believes will bring her back under its spell. Buckle up to witness how Luz's hypnotic reenactment of her night on the road is the key to unraveling the best demonic queer story since Jennifer's Body. Similar to that film, Luz uses the tropes of demonic possession to inject a queer undertone; in the case of Luz, the film asks questions about how gender plays into social power dynamics.

'Luz' Uses the Possession Genre to Examine Gendered Behavior

Once Luz has entered the station, we cut to two people in a bar: Rossini and a woman named Nora (Julia Riedler). Nora sniffs Rossini out and antagonizes him over his role as a police psychiatrist, before regaling him with a story about how her girlfriend, Luz, just jumped out of her taxi and she needs help finding her. Rossini gets seriously ill and Nora leads him to the bathroom, still insisting he must help her find Luz if she helps him with his illness. Having him fully cornered and isolated, it's revealed that Nora is possessed by the demon that's following Luz, and it switches bodies from Nora to Rossini, with "Rossini" now going to the station when paged about Luz. Their first meeting at the bar feels like it's been ripped from a '90s erotic thriller, except Nora is the one who's on the prowl, lunging forward and efficiently biding her time, while Rossini is the unknowing prey, guardedly transfixed by her story and distracted by his mysterious illness. Knowing in retrospect that Nora is a demon wearing a woman's body, it makes us confront the gender politics of what's essentially a spiritual seduction scene, flipping the script on the cinematic tropes of sexual entrapment and pursuit.

Rossini's behavior, once he's been possessed, speaks to the performative nature of gender, be it masculine or feminine. When he arrives at the station, he sees fit to strike an unnecessary action pose, hands on hips and chest out, like he's getting used to having a male body. This adds an element of buffoonery to how he conducts himself, especially when Olarte keeps calling "Rossini" by his name and the demon doesn't seem to realize that's the name it needs to answer to. The demon was clearly used to being in Nora's body, and it needed time to adjust to a male host, calling to attention the level of conscious decision-making it takes to fulfill the societal standards that are set for the body you have. The demon shows that it isn't afraid to go back and forth with its previously adopted genders, as it switches between "playing" Rossini and "playing" Nora, all to better sell Luz on the hypnotically induced flashback she's going through. It goes so far as to have Rossini fully change into a dress and heels to better get into character as Nora and give Luz a stronger visual aid for the live simulation, blurring the gender binary and showing the social influence that can come from playing into the gender identity that you present as. It's a fitting blur, as it plays into the increasingly uncertain state of reality as we fall deeper into Luz's trance.

'Luz' Puts Us In An Inescapable Phantom Zone of Sin

Once the trance has fully taken over, Luz perfectly recreates the previous night she spent at her job as a cab driver and how she picked up Nora from the airport. While the conversation is initially one of surprised reconnection, it gradually drifts back to their school days and the demonic scandal that ensued, which triggers a huge fight between them. This is essentially the scene where we finally learn the full story of what happened in Luz's backstory; I won't spoil it, but it's important to highlight it because this whole sequence forms the backbone of the one-hour-long film and is the primary reason the movie is so thrilling.

This could have all been one simply edited flashback, but Singer constantly mixes together timelines, with past and present mingling in the same space. When Luz first starts her cab ride, she's clearly seated in the police station, surrounded by chairs and all the police members watching her, but we hear actual cab sounds as she steers the wheel, pushes down on the brake, and gas pedals, and looks at an actual rearview mirror that has been propped up for her. As the ride goes longer, we gradually start to see more elements of the past seep in, like seeing Luz in the cab with the nighttime city around her and Nora in the backseat as they have their conversation.

Fans of 'Cuckoo' Need to Check Watch Tilman Singer's 'Luz'

This ever-increasing crossing of the past and present make a boilerplate serving of possession pulp into a stew of sensory spikes that make the journey rewarding for how deceptive it is. Not content to make a generic thrill ride, Singer makes us feel like the film itself is conjured by the demon, ensnaring us in the chaotic whirlwind that Luz has only barely escaped the first time and may get consumed by again. Rather than going for gore or visceral kills, Singer is more invested in using the possession as a metaphor for the inescapability of a traumatic past brought on by an abusive religious upbringing.

By the time we reach the climax, Rossini is frantically running around playing all the different people the demon has possessed in the past, with a gloomy fog subsuming the entire room, finally drenched in the bottom of Luz's mind. The demon, evil itself, is therefore present in everyone Luz cares for or needs help from, with no end to its world in sight. The way Singer ties Luz's character arc of confronting the sins of her past with her ultimate fate is especially devious, making the film's dank world feel like purgatory with no hope of escape. Evoking the grotesque blue-gray tone of German horror classics like Angst and with the edges of the screen rippling under a red light like an overexposed photograph from the 1970s, Luz is like a spookhouse ride hidden inside a grimy exploitation classic with the cinematic playfulness of prime Brian De Palma. It's a film that anybody who enjoys Cuckoo should immediately seek out.

Luz can be watched on Plex.

