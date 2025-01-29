Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the cast and creatives for Luz at Sundance 2025.

Luz is a sci-fi drama tackling human relationships in different realities, exploring universal themes like family values and love.

In this interview, writer-director Flora Lau, producer Yvette Tang, stars Sandrine Pinna and Huang Lu, and composer Mimi Xu discuss the challenges of filming in three locations, shifting character dynamics in both the real world and virtual reality, and more.

The Sundance Film Festival, held annually in Park City, Utah, is the perfect way to kick off the new cinematic year. The festival helps elevate the platform of some of the most exciting and fresh voices of independent cinema, such as Flora Lau, the writer-director behind the bold sci-fi drama Luz, a bifurcated story about a man's search for his daughter in Chongqing and a woman's relationship with her stepmother in Paris, as their lives collide in a virtual reality world. Along the way, a mystical deer reveals hidden truths, sparking a journey of discovery and connection. The film stars Isabelle Huppert, Sandrine Pinna, and Xiaodong Guo.

At the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Collider's Steven Weintraub sat down with Lau, producer Yvette Tang, Pinna and co-star Huang Lu, and composer Mimi Xu at our media studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center to discuss Luz and its world-jumping narrative that blends the real world with virtual reality. They also talk about the difficulty of filming in two different locations and creating a universal experience that all viewers can resonate with. Check ou the full conversation in the video above or you can read the transcript below.

'Luz' is a Sweeping Sci-Fi Drama Taking Place Across Multiple Realities

"Love is the most important thing."

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations for making the movie and for being at Sundance. Everyone watching this interview will probably not have seen the movie yet, so how have you been describing the film to your friends and family?

FLORA LAU: This is a film about contemporary human relationships. I've introduced a virtual reality world, but it could be any kind of world that represents a new way of communication. Ultimately, it's about generational differences, family values, and searching for love.

For each of you, what was it about this script and this movie that said, “I need to be a part of this. I want to produce. I want to do the music. I want to act in it?”

SANDRINE PINNA: Our reality sometimes can be quite complicated in terms of communication and relationships, and a lot of times, we are not very good at handling our relationships with our closest ones. Whereas VR has been around us in different shapes and forms for a long time. For some funny reason, we actually feel more open to talk and be our true selves. I may be a stranger. I may be communicating to directly express how we feel. This VR element in the film, as well as in our real life, is kind of giving us a little self-reflection of how we should go back to the very organic forms of expression to communicate with our loved ones around us.

YVETTE TANG: Why did I produce this? Because it was a scam! A scam by my best friend. [Laughs] It was a very personal experience. I kept telling people it was also us being naive. The good way to talk about this naivety is we have this very pure-hearted passion. We were born and raised in Hong Kong, and then we went to school in the States and worked in Europe. What we really want to do is to combine the best of all worlds that we know. This also coincides with just the nature of the story because talking about the complexity or differences in people, it seems like we always have different categories, labeling, but essentially, we all have these universal emotions and feelings underneath it all that we all share. It's something that we kind of look past or neglect in our daily lives that is actually very complicated.

Then, putting it on a 2D screen, it's even more complicated. We simplified that to tell you this whole story within two hours—what we feel, who we are, doesn't matter where you're from, what age group, what difficulties you're facing, we are all just the same humans seeking this sense of belonging and connections. To us, that is very true to our identity and our background. At the same time, we feel a mission to share with the world in times of difficulty, whether it's personal or a big environment, that we should go back to look for something that is very important to each of us, that is different to each of us. That actually can be found inside of each of us. So, that is, to me and to Flora, the biggest drive for the whole thing.

HUANG LU: For love!

TANG: Cliché, but it's true.

LU: I’ve known Flora for many years. Maybe Flora forgot. [Laughs] We FaceTimed for an audition for her last movie. I watched her last movie, and I liked it very much. It was because of the cute producer, that we had a very happy time in Chongqing, which is my hometown, and there are many hot pots. [Laughs] Actually, the most important thing is that I think the script is very modern. Every girl in the movie feels like an independent woman, and they have their own life, and there is happiness. Even when sometimes they have trouble in their life, like a single mom, or everybody has their own troubles, they're still very brave to love. I feel that some parts are like Paris, Texas, which is my favorite movie. Technology has changed so much, but everybody is chasing the most important thing in their heart—the deer—which is that love connects everybody. Love is the most important thing.

MIMI XU: For me, as a composer, this film is really about longing, loneliness, and connection. Musically, it was really interesting to be able to express modern dystopia versus human connection to humanity. I was also very lucky to be involved at the script stage with Flora and Yvette after many hot pots. Hot pots played a big role in the film. [Laughs] We were discussing the script at a very early stage, which gave me a lot of time to find how to express this emotion of longing and melancholia, but with a lot of hope for the connection with us as a family, as a world, as society. I think everyone can feel connected to this film in a way.

TANG: You see this very, very, very ambitious project. So, with all the cast, that's why, "Why not? We should produce and go for this."

The opening shot of the film reminded me so much of going into The Matrix or Tron, the opening shot of both of those films, and you’re going into this world. Can you talk about that opening shot and why you wanted the credits to be like that?

LAU: I wanted to waste no time getting people right into this kind of weird world that we're going to introduce. We spent a lot of time getting the style of that animation right together with the CGI of the deer, which is one of the most important characters in the film, and to connect that to Chongqing, which is where we shot. It was like three different things combined together to get the audience right into the mind of seeing something new and entering a new world and enjoying that.

With the opening shot, I was like, "Oh, shit! What am I getting myself into?"

Why 'Luz' Takes Place in Multiple Locations

"The film, by nature...was like shooting three movies in one go."

One of the things about this film is you filmed in Hong Kong, SAR, Mainland China, and Paris. At what point, as a producer and as a director, were you saying, “Did we bite off too much on this?” Because filming in three different places is incredibly ambitious and each one comes with logistical challenges.

TANG: This film by nature, because of the three different storylines—the real world, in Paris, Chongqing, and the VR—was like shooting three movies in one go. Very, very overly ambitious, and very challenging. There were so many moments where we wanted to scream and cry, but at the same time, again it may sound cliché, but very wholeheartedly, we were so thankful for every moment and whatever difficulties arose because we just felt like it was giving us a very good crash course, and indeed, it did! After a year or two of shooting and post-production, the experience we gained from different regions, from the legal policy, productions, everything, we are pretty good now. [Laughs] We came out stronger!

LAU: For me, it was pretty fun, actually. I totally trust my production team. They were very competent. For me, it’s a joy to work in so many different places and adapt to the cultures of filmmaking. Paris is a historical place to film, so they have rules that are very different from a place like China. They have habits like sit-down meals with everyone in the crew for lunch, whereas in Chongqing, we could be shooting for 48 hours straight.

That's the thing I don't think a lot of people realize. In Europe, especially in France, the rules and regulations for filming are so radically different.

TANG: They used to serve wine, too.

But that's just lunch! No big deal.

Sandrine, you have a lot to do in the movie. When you saw the shooting script and you saw what you were going to be doing, did you have a day circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this," and did you have a day circled in terms of, “Oh my God, I have to film this?”

PINNA: The moment I first read the script, I already fell in love with it because, besides having the virtual reality and reality, and all these things, everything, again, is grounded to the complexity of what real life is. For example, my character, Ren, having a stepmother, Isabelle Huppert, who is from France is already a lot of differences and complexity as a background of their relationship. Essentially, Ren is a character that has so much longing for love, and it doesn't matter if it is not a traditional family set-up. Love has connected them since the stepmother was spending time with a young Ren. At the same time, Ren also, like very stereotypical Asian youngsters, doesn't know how to fully express herself, like how she felt lonely and how she felt that she wanted more love from the stepmother again. These kinds of layers and complexity give the character maybe a richer background, and also perhaps more fun for me to play the role. All of these combined are very appealing to me.

Developing Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Worlds in 'Luz'

VR plays an important part in the movie. Can you talk about the time you spent developing the headset that people were going to wear? There are a lot of options. How much did you think about using something from the real world in designing the VR world of the movie?

LAU: We had way too many options. In the beginning, game companies were approaching us to see if we could work together to create a game along with the movie. We had designs that were so in-depth that it’s like a huge bible with all these designs. But because introducing a new territory in a film can lead to so many options, it becomes, “Okay, how do we explain the gameplay? What is the game about? Should we be role-playing? How many levels are there? How did it get to the next level?” It became so complicated that it could have been just a film on its own. I really had to go back to the basics and think about what I really wanted to say with the game together with the other parts of the story. So, I tossed all that out and went back to the drawing board, and that's when I decided that I should make a game that's very down-to-earth and easy to understand. That's when I thought of chasing a deer, which is very metaphorical in itself. We did a very complex round and went back to the basics.

TANG: Could you imagine the production and producers’ decisions at that moment? Everything we've done for almost a year, we have to erase and go back from ground zero and start again. In the end, we love this choice, we love this decision, because, essentially, it's not just about the game world, not just about the VR. They are just a vehicle to express what we want to say. The more grounded way we present the VR world is closer to our real life, and then that blurs the reality of VR even more, closer to how we are day in and day out. Perhaps that's easier for audiences to resonate with a film better.

I'm fascinated by the editing process because it's where it all comes together. What's interesting about your film is you have two very distinct storylines that are interconnected in VR, but also interconnected in the narrative story. Can you talk about finding the film in the edit compared to what you actually wrote and the challenges of trying to merge these things in both VR and the structure of the movie?

LAU: I think the timing of the editing was very challenging because Chongqing is a more fast-paced environment, and Paris is a slower-paced environment. The VR itself has its own pacing. For example, Ren's character is a lot slower in real life, but when she gets into the VR world, she's much more confident and a go-getter, so her pacing also changes. Whereas the other character, Wei, is much more fast-moving in Chongqing, but when he goes into the VR world, he has no idea what he's doing in there. All this pacing is so different, and you have to kind of find a way to bring that all together and actually find the VR world in there. For example, there's a scene of her entering the VR world when she is in an art gallery, with the trees and the lights merging into each other. With those scenes, I really had to think about it in the editing phase. I wouldn't have been able to think of that kind of transition when I was shooting. It was found in the editing.

