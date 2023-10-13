The Big Picture Lydia clarifies that her conversations with Aaliyah about Uche were longer than what was shown on the show, and Aaliyah came to her with questions.

Lydia wanted to help Aaliyah envision her life with Uche and did not hold back information, despite the discomfort of having her ex on the show.

Aaliyah and Lydia met again and had a conversation where Lydia explained that she did not have ill intentions and shared information because Aaliyah wanted her in her children's lives.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez bonded closely with Aaliyah Cosby during their journey to find love in the Love Is Blind pods. They became so close that Aaliyah said she wanted Lydia to meet her children one day. So it was shocking to find out the whole time Lydia was Uche Okoroha's ex, the man who Aaliyah fell in love with in the pods. The situation became too much for Aaliyah, and she left after an unseen argument with Lydia. Since the show has ended, Lydia is sharing an update on where things stand between her and Aaliyah.

Lydia Says Love Is Blind Showed a Cut Version of Her Conversation With Aaliyah

Image via Netflix

The geologist discussed her falling out with Aaliyah on the Black Bi Reality podcast. She wanted to remind fans that she talked to Aaliyah about Uche a lot longer than what was shown in the episodes. "It was not just me blabbing my mouth to her," Lydia said. "And she came to me with questions. It wasn't like...,'Here, you go!' And giving a platter. It was sort of a relief on my end to be like, 'I can finally tell you everything. I don't have to hold it in myself.'"

She admitted Aaliyah didn't ask for details about Uche's dog or his friends. Lydia said Aaliyah asked for her side of the situation and the other details she gave her were from "excitement." Lydia claimed she wanted to help Aaliyah envision her life with Uche and surprise him. "No one has put themselves in my shoes," she later said. "Having your ex in the show when you're like, 'There's no way that's going to happen.'" Lydia claimed she hoped the reality TV show would be a blank slate for her.

Lydia and Aaliyah Met Again After Their Fallout

Image via Netflix

Aaliyah said on the show that she joked with Lydia that if everything didn't work out with Uche, Lydia could have him. Lydia responded angrily to that, and they ended up in a war of words. Aaliyah exited the series after that, to Uche's surprise. But Lydia says she spoke with Aaliyah after the experiment ended.

"I think we're cordial," Lydia said in reference to where the fast friends stand today. "I think the situation affected [us] and also looking back at the show, she did come to her own conclusions without speaking to me first. And she didn't grant me that grace that she speaks. So at the moment, we're cordial. I wish her the best. She seems to be thriving, and I hope that continues for her."

Aaliyah revealed in an interview that a cast member set things up for them to meet again and talk. "That was news for me because I didn't even know that the other cast member purposely did that," Lydia said. "Yes, we had a conversation, and actually in that conversation what I told her was like, 'I didn't tell you anything that I wanted to do with ill intention.'" This is because other cast members told Lydia she was "pissed" about the details she gave her. "And I didn't lie to you because you wanted me in your kids' life," she said. "And I wasn't going to hold information from you that [producers] already knew."

The Season 5 reunion will be on Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Aaliyah is in the teaser preparing for the show, so fans will see how cordial they are for themselves.