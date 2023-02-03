With an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globes win, and Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA nods for her role as the wicked Lydia in director Todd Fields' Tár, Cate Blanchett has succeeded in garnering the highest praise for portraying one of the most evil individuals in recent memory. As the composer-conductor who goes full bore to achieve power and control, Blanchett is so brilliantly dark-hearted and chilling, she makes Fatal Attraction's Alex Forrest look like Gone with the Wind's Melanie Hamilton.

It's somewhat rare to see a character as inherently diabolical as Lydia Tár carry a film, since most movie goers want to root for the big name above the marquee, not wish for their demise. At the same time, it's anti-heroes like her who make lasting impressions and push all the right emotional buttons for audiences. Sure, everyone loves a Forrest Gump, but it's the Nurse Ratcheds of the world who viewers never forget. So in honor of Lydia Tár, 2022's most malevolent movie presence, here is a look at some other heinous humans who've shaken up the screen over the years.

Gene Tierney as Ellen Harland in 'Leave Her to Heaven' (1945)

1945 was a good year for strong female characters in the movies, including Jennifer Jones as the romantically torn object of Joseph Cotten's affections in Love Letters, and Joan Crawford as the beleaguered, determined single mother in Mildred Pierce. But nothing prepared audiences for the likes of Gene Tierney in Leave Her To Heaven. The polar opposite of the sympathetic characters portrayed by Jones and Crawford, Tierney's Ellen Harland is cruel, inhumane, remorseless, and flat out evil.

Ellen sets her sights on successful writer Richard (Cornel Wilde), but once she marries him, she discovers he comes with some baggage, including a disabled younger brother Danny (Darryl Hickman) and Ellen's own cousin Ruth (Jeanne Crain), for whom Ellen fears Richard may harbor feelings. An obsessed Ellen will stop at nothing, including murder, self-injury, and blackmail, to excise everyone from Richard's life who she feels may threaten their relationship. Ellen's little boat trip out on the lake with young Danny is a scene that still stuns today, and its shocking nature may have been what cost Tierney the Oscar that year, with the Academy awarding the safer, more benign performance of Crawford. Nonetheless, Tierney's embodiment of a woman driven mad by her passion is nothing short of astonishing.

Patty McCormack as Rhoda Penmark in 'The Bad Seed' (1956)

Paving the way for future generations of dastardly, depraved children of the big screen, 10-year-old Patty McCormack's Oscar nominated turn in The Bad Seed as Rhoda Penmark, the homicidal maniac in braids and bows, is the gold standard. Audiences of the 1950s, the decade of good old homespun Father Knows Best family values, were more than a little shocked to see a deranged murderer in the form of a pretty young school girl wearing a perfectly pressed baby doll dress. Triggered by a fellow second-grader winning a penmanship medal she felt she deserved, little Rhoda begins a killing rampage that takes out a classmate, her family's groundskeeper, and nearly her own mother.

The brilliance of The Bad Seed lies in the fact that none of Rhoda's violent acts are actually depicted onscreen. Instead, audiences are witness only to the manipulations of the precocious little tot who at one moment is tearfully begging for her mother to comfort her in her arms, then in the next is coldly practicing her piano lessons while Leroy the gardener (Henry Jones) screams outside her window as he burns to death. McCormack's performance was so disquieting, she acknowledged that after the movie premiered, "people were afraid of me." And for those who haven't seen this classic, suffice it to say that McCormack's final scene in the movie is "electrifying."

Aaron Eckhart as Chad in 'In the Company of Men' (1997)

Three years before playing the biker with the heart of gold in Erin Brockovich, Aaron Eckhart brought to the screen a character that can be best described as stone-cold reptilian. In The Company of Men, a dark indie from writer-director Neil LaBute, features Eckhart as Chad, an ambitious corporate drone who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, hatches a cruel scheme with co-worker Howard (Matt Malloy) that involves the two men romancing a deaf woman (Stacey Edwards), then ruthlessly dumping her in a "get even" revenge game.

Eckhart's Chad embodies all the most repulsive male stereotypes one could imagine. He's misogynistic, bigoted, emotionally abusive, hateful, corrupt, and fiendish, and just when audiences think he can't get any worse, he does. Eckhart won a much deserved Independent Spirit Award for his portrayal of a man without a soul who won't stop until he's robbed everyone else of theirs, as well.

Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in 'Wall Street' (1987)

"Greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works." These iconic words spoken by Gordon Gekko, the merciless corporate raider portrayed by Oscar winner Michael Douglas, drive the plot of Wall Street, a sinister indictment of Reagan-era excess. Unlike the other callous characters in this gallery of rogues, though, the aptly named Gekko is a slimy lizard motivated not by the ruination of people, but by the relentless pursuit of the almighty dollar. His efforts to topple companies and dissolve businesses just happen to take down humans as collateral damage, including ambitious young trader Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), Bud's father Carl (Martin Sheen), and Bud's girlfriend Darien (Daryl Hannah), who can't quite bring herself to abandon the good life.

Gekko is ice-veined and disconcertingly dispassionate through it all, and when Bud demands Gekko explain his dishonest move to wreck the company that employs Bud's dad, Gekko's response is unsettling at best: "Because it's wreckable." Gordon Gekko represents everything that was wrong about the 1980s' "Me" generation, and nobody did wrong more right than Michael Douglas.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kathryn Merteuil in 'Cruel Intentions' (1999)

In this "pretty prep school kids" remake of 1988's Dangerous Liaisons, itself based on the classic French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Sarah Michelle Gellar is Kathryn Merteuil, a nefarious rich girl who, with her equally foul step-brother Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), sets up a high stakes game of sexual poker involving the deflowering of fresh-faced virgin Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

Like Chad in In the Company of Men, Kathryn's goal is the destruction of the human spirit. In between snorts of cocaine hidden in the crucifix necklace she wears around her neck, Kathryn harshly maneuvers to destroy Annette as she seeks to secure Sebastian's affections, stomping on hearts and aspirations along the way. Gellar is so wonderfully monstrous in her scenery-chewing performance, her ultimate demise is satisfying enough to bring viewers to their feet.

Daniel-Day Lewis as Daniel Plainview in 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

If In the Company of Men's Chad is a humanity-hating cad and Wall Street's Gordon Gekko is an unremitting money chaser, then There Will Be Blood's Daniel Plainview is a little bit of both, and as such, is about as contemptible as they get. Daniel-Day Lewis won his second Oscar as the turn of the century oil prospector intent on becoming a monopolistic oil tycoon while taking down everyone around him in the process."I have a competition in me," Plainview confesses. "I want no one else to succeed." It's bad enough that Plainview is a devious scammer who lies to gain peoples' trust before wiping them out financially for his own gain, but the fact that he uses his own 10-year-old son to help him carry out his dirty work makes him all the more loathsome.

When mild-mannered preacher Eli Sunday (Paul Dano) enters the picture, the religion-hating Plainview is driven to even more heinous acts as his ambition crescendos into a cacophony of sheer madness that eventually engulfs him. Plainview's final reckoning takes place in a bowling alley, an apt metaphor for a man who has spent his life knocking over everyone and everything that gets in his way like expendable bowling pins.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis Bloom in 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Jake Gyllenhaal has played everything from a comic kid with an autoimmune deficiency (Bubble Boy) to a closeted gay cowboy (Brokeback Mountain), but in Nightcrawler, audiences finally saw how well the actor could portray a dastardly and disturbed individual. Looking bug-eyed and physically gaunt, Gyllenhaal is Louis Bloom, a deadbeat thief and killer who learns to make money as a cameraman trolling the streets of late night Los Angeles. Bloom captures grisly footage of car accidents, homicides, and other violent scenes, then sells the footage to local news stations for broadcast.

As Bloom becomes more successful in his enterprise, the stakes get higher and the demand for his particular brand of videos grows. The ambitious and bloodthirsty Bloom isn't above participating in certain gruesome activities himself to "get the shot," even sacrificing one of his hired hands in the process. Gyllenhaal is bone-chilling as an unstable lunatic without a moral compass who will go to all extremes to capture the stomach-churning underbelly of the City of Angels for a bit of fame and fortune.

Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson in 'I Care A Lot' (2020)

No, she doesn't. At all. Rosamund Pike showed audiences how well she could play detestable as the wife who fakes her own kidnapping and disappearance in 2014's Gone Girl, and in I Care A Lot, she takes being an abhorrent human being to a whole new level. Pike plays Marla Grayson, a court-appointed legal guardian who conspires to find wealthy elderly people without heirs or living family members, take over their affairs, and drain them of their money.

Pike is pitch perfect as the steely conniver who seems to effortlessly gain the trust of her geriatric wards, convincing them that she's working tirelessly to ensure their ongoing care, all the while emptying their bank accounts, selling off their assets, and making herself rich in the process. It's not until Marla picks the wrong old lady to mess with, Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), that Marla's best laid plans begin to get mislaid. Marla's outrageous behavior has viewers literally cheering for her well-deserved comeuppance, but every time it looks like her goose is cooked, she manages to outsmart the system. Will her luck ever run out? You have to watch this terrific thrill ride to find out.