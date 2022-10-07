Sony’s live-action/animated musical-comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is looking at an opening weekend haul between $11 million and $12 million, after grossing $575,000 in Thursday previews. The more optimistic projections suggest that the film could even do around $15 million-$18 million in its first weekend. But while this will likely put the kid-friendly film above fellow newcomer Amsterdam, it will probably still trail last week’s number one film, Smile.

Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the children’s book of the same name by Bernard Wabar. The film stars Shawn Mendes as the voice of the singing crocodile, while Javier Bardem plays Lyle’s “charismatic owner.” The rest of the cast is rounded out by Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman.

Sony has a strong track record with films like this, having previously released titles such as The Smurfs and its sequel, The Smurfs 2, as well as Peter Rabbit and its sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile reportedly cost $50 million, which is around the same as the two Peter Rabbit movies, which ended up doing a combined total of over $500 million globally.

Image via Sony Pictures

The film tells the story of the Primm family, that moves into a new house in New York City, only to discover a singing crocodile “who loves baths, caviar and great music,” living in their attic. The crocodile strikes a friendship with the Primm’s young son Josh, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by an evil neighbor, “the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.” The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews. Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson gave it a C+ grade, and wrote in his review, “It is hard to imagine Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile becoming a comedy classic that audiences will want to revisit anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, director David O. Russell’s star-studded period caper, Amsterdam, is looking at a $10 million opening weekend after grossing $550,000 in Thursday previews. Rivaling the casts that directors Christopher Nolan and Damien Chazelle have put together for Oppenheimer and Babylon, respectively, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, and more.

Amsterdam, about a trio of friends who become prime suspects in the murder of a US Senator, cost a reported $80 million to make, and wasn’t given the sort of platform release that you’d expect of a film like this. It’s playing in over 3,000 theaters. And that’s probably down to the poor reviews that the film is getting. Collider’s Hutchinson gave it an F grade and called it “a star-studded disaster” and “a cinematic con” in his review. The film’s underwhelming projections were perhaps foreshadowed by another period caper, Searchlight’s See How They Run, which is about to tap out with less than $20 million globally after debuting last month.

Russell’s last four films — The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy — have all been Oscar players. And while Amsterdam was positioned as an awards contender as well, but it's too early to tell if the reviews are bad enough for the Academy to ignore it. Elsewhere, Smile is expected to pull around $11 million in its second weekend. You can watch a trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile here, and stay tuned to Collider for detailed box office coverage over the weekend.