To celebrate Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile's release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, Collider can exclusively present a behind-the-scenes video where the movie’s cast and crew share their thought on working with Lyle. While the singing crocodile (voiced by Shawn Mendes) is wholly made with CGI, in the video, everyone acts as if they worked with Lyle on set, making the video a unique and funny BTS look.

In the video, the cast and crew of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile praise the reptile’s commitment to the part, pointing out how their scaly co-star always brings joy to the set. Star Constance Wu, for instance, says Lyle is “a wonderful co-worker,” while screenwriter Will Davies underlines how Lyle “is an extraordinary actor and wonderful dancer.” Nevertheless, star Scoot McNairy reveals not everything went smoothly during the shootings of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, because the reptilian star of the shows was “late, every day.”

As Davies says, Lyle’s lateness relates to the crocodile’s hobbies. In Davies’ words, “he plays a lot of golf, so sometimes it is difficult to get his attention and get him on set on time.” Wu also complains about Lyle always being on his phone between scenes, which prevents him from connecting with his co-stars. Other shocking reveals from the exclusive video are that Lyle is always hungry, has his own catering table, farts a lot on set, and is always blabbering and interrupting other people. In short, the video is a deep dive into Lyle’s primadonna life.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Scoot McNairy Talks 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,' Working With Javier Bardem, Taking on Comedy, and 'Halt and Catch Fire'

What’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile About?

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile follows the Primm family after they just moved into New York and are doing their best to adapt to life in the Big Apple. However, their new home holds a secret, as there’s a singing crocodile living in their attic. The youngest member of the Primm family, Josh (Winslow Fegley), soon befriends Lyle, bringing chaos into his parents’ (Wu, McNairy) lives.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is directed by filmmaking duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a script by Davies. The movie’s original songs are penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind La La Land. The duo will is joined in music-making by Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. The film also stars Javier Bardem as Lye’s owner, Hector P. Valenti, and Brett Gelman as the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is now available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Check out the exclusive BTS video and the movie's synopsis below.