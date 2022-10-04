When you hear Shawn Mendes voicing an anthropomorphic crocodile, it sounds adorable, cute, and fun, but not surprising. But when you hear Javier Bardem playing the character of a showman and the owner of the said crocodile, it is certain to leave you in awe. From grungy and serious characters to a comedic role, it’s definitely a complete turnaround for the No Country for Old Men star. But that’s one of the most exciting things about Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film features a very interesting cast, (which we’ll get to soon enough) and is a much-awaited family movie of fall 2022.

Set in the backdrop of the ever-exciting New York City, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is packed with drama, adventure, comedy, and of course, a lot of singing and dancing. So, you can expect nothing short of ultimate entertainment from live-action/animation musical comedy. Based on the 1965 children’s book series of the same name, by Bernard Waber, the story follows a young boy, Josh, who discovers a singing crocodile living in his attic, and they instantly become friends. But when his neighbor, Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s presence, Josh has to find a way to protect his new friend who’s also like family.

The film comes from the director duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who transformed a fun children’s tale into an elaborate musical film, featuring an equally entertaining and interesting cast, with Mendes and Bardem headlining.

So, before the movie hits the theaters this October, check out the major characters and who plays who in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and sing along with the most charming crocodile you would have ever met.

Related:'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' Promises a Heartwarming Tale about Finding Your Voice | Edit Bay Visit

Image via Sony

Lyle the crocodile is the star of the story. You could even call him “the protagonist” without whom there wouldn’t be this story. Lyle is a saltwater crocodile (there are other kinds too) who lives in the attic of the house where the Primm family just moved in. But he isn’t your regular reptile. He sings in the shower, and outside too, enjoys long, luxurious baths, and loves caviar. In other words, Lyle seems to be a true performing artist. When Josh, the kid of the family discovers Lyle, they instantly develop a bond. Though he can’t talk, as you would expect, he communicates through singing. But Lyle’s presence in that house could be short-lived until Josh does something about it.

Voicing the central character of Lyle is singing sensation Shawn Mendes. The award-winning, Canadian singer-songwriter and pop star debuted with his first studio album, Handwritten, in 2015, which topped US Billboard 200. He is best known for other hit singles like “Treat You Better”, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, and “Señorita”. Mendes has also appeared in the documentary film, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, and in television shows like The Voice and Saturday Night Live. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is his first feature-film role.

Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti

Image via Sony

Hector is Lyle's charismatic owner and old performing partner, but most importantly, his friend. You could even say, they were a showbiz duo but somehow got separated. From what we know so far, Hector is an exuberant man with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm about music, dancing, and performance art in general. He is the biggest showman the city has ever seen. As he returns to Lyle, the duo takes off once again on an adventure-filled ride to show the world how being different can be exciting.

The character of Hector Valenti is played by Academy-award-winning Spanish actor, Javier Bardem. He is best known for his work in No Country for Old Men which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting role. In his career spanning 30 years, he has appeared in a host of Hollywood and European movies across various genres, including popular titles like Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Collateral, Eat Pray Love, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the latest, Being the Ricardos. Bardem is set to appear in upcoming projects like The Little Mermaid and Dune: Part Two, slated for a 2023 release.

Winslow Fegley as Josh Primm

Image via Sony Pictures

Josh Primm is the child of the family who moves to the city with his parents into an old brownstone house. New to the city and the neighborhood, Josh finds it difficult to adapt to his new environment and new friends and is often anxious. He is the first one to discover Lyle in the attic. They connect instantly, on the grounds that they are both different and see themselves as a misfit in the world as it is. Josh finds a new best friend in Lyle and tries to convince his parents to treat the crocodile as a part of their family.

Starring as Josh Primm is child actor Winslow Fegley. In his brief career of five years, the 13-year-old actor has appeared in a few movies and television shows like The Good Doctor, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, and 8-Bit Christmas. He is best known for his roles in Nightbooks and Fast Layne. Fegley will appear next in the biopic, Spinning Gold.

Constance Wu as Katie Primm

Image via Sony Pictures

Katie Primm is Josh’s mother and Joseph Primm’s wife. She seems very excited about moving to New York but is also concerned about her son not being able to adjust to the new environment. When she discovers Lyle in a bathtub, her instant reaction is that of fear and panic, but Josh manages to convince her how friendly and adorable Lyle can be. Soon, Katie and Lyle become friends. Katie also helps Josh protect Lyle and keep him in the house, despite their neighbor’s harassment.

Award-winning actor, Constance Wu plays the role of Katie Primm. Listed in Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world (2017), Wu is best recognized for her work in ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, among many popular movies and television shows like Parallels, Covert Affairs, EastSiders, and Royal Pains. She is best known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, followed by Hustlers and The Terminal List.

Scoot McNairy as Joseph Primm

Image via Sony Pictures

Joseph Primm is Josh’s father and Katie’s husband, who is quite excited to have moved to New York City with his family. When he learns about Lyle, he is not only frightened but immediately wants to get rid of the strange animal. But when he meets Hector and learns more about Lyle, Joseph begins to see how Lyle is a rather friendly and lovely creature. He even gets back to boxing practice with Lyle, a passion he had given up years ago.

The role of Joseph Primm is played by Scoot McNairy. Actor and film producer, McNairy has appeared in many popular and award-winning films. He is best known for his work in major films like Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Girl, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Quiet Place Part II, and for television shows like Halt and Catch Fire, True Detective, Godless, and Narcos: Mexico. McNairy will be next seen in Luckiest Girl Alive, Nightbitch, and Fairyland.

Related:Watch the Heartfelt Meeting Between Javier Bardem and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in New Trailer

Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps

Image via Sony Pictures

You could say that Mr. Grumps is the story’s villain and Lyle’s arch nemesis, and by extension, Josh’s enemy too. He is the Primms’ evil neighbor and doesn’t quite like them, or maybe because Lyle lives with them. In the original book series, Grumps is described as “grouchy” who not just despises Lyle but wants him thrown out of the house, mostly because, Lyle seems to scare his cat, Loretta. The film version of his character would probably be the same, and from what we know so far, he’s going to try to call animal control and get Lyle captured.

Actor, producer, writer, and comedian Brett Gelman plays the role of Mr. Grumps. He shot to fame for his role in Eagleheart and is best known for his roles in popular series like Stranger Things and Fleabag. He has also appeared in comedy series like Go On, Married, Another Period, and American Dad! and in movies like The Other Guys, 30 Minutes or Less, Lemon (which he also wrote), and Room for Rent. Gelman is set to appear in the upcoming film Surrounded, and television series, Lady in the Lake.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is releasing this fall, on October 7, 2022, at theaters.