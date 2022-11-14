Prepare to bring home the magic and music of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile just in time for the holiday season when it arrives on digital on November 22 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13. The perfect gift for the Lyle lover in your life, the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital copies come with a stacked list of exclusive bonus content, with the DVD release also arriving with a few pieces of extras. A fall box office hit, the part-animated, part-live-action Will Speck and Josh Gordon helmed feature held its own against adult-targeted productions including Amsterdam and Smile. Just like Javiar Bardem’s Hector P. Valenti brought the titular crocodile to center stage Sony Pictures is inviting you to do the same from the comfort of your very own home.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile centers around the new-to-New York City family, the Primms, specifically their son Josh (Winslow Fegley) who’s finding adapting to his new surroundings to be a struggle. While snooping around the old tenant's left-behind belongings in the attic, Josh uncovers a singing crocodile named Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes), who quickly becomes a fixture in the family. A refreshing presence to be around, Lyle brings a new sense of joy to the Primms through his caviar taste and love for all things music and bath time. However, not everyone is so thrilled to have a talking and singing crocodile in the neighborhood, as the Primm’s neighbor Mr. Grumps makes it known that he plans to get rid of Lyle in one way or another. Enlisting in the help of Lyle’s showman owner, Hector P. Valenti (Bardem), the trio sets out to show the world Lyle’s gift for bringing happiness to everyone he meets.

To really bring the songs into your home, the bonus features will include karaoke versions of the movie’s tunes “Top of the World,” “Rip Up the Recipe,” “Take a Look at Us Now,” and “Carried Away.” Penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman), the film’s original songs will keep you on your feet and make the perfect touch for your next at-home karaoke night. Can’t get enough of Pasek and Paul’s earworm hits from Lyle? The bonus features will also include official music videos for both “Top of the World” and “Carried Away”. And, what’s a set of extras without a blooper reel? The outtakes will feature some hilarious unseen moments from the star-studded cast.

Also starring in the book-turned-film are Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman. Pasek and Paul also served as executive producers alongside Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell. Speck, Gordon, and Hutch Parker produced the Will Davies penned feature.

Catch all the magic when Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile dances onto digital on November 22, followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on December 13. You can check out the film’s trailer below and continue scrolling for the full list of bonus content.

4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital Bonus Content

Karaoke Songs : Original songs "Top of the World," "Rip Up the Recipe," and "Take a Look at Us Now" for you to sing at your next karaoke party

: Original songs "Top of the World," "Rip Up the Recipe," and "Take a Look at Us Now" for you to sing at your next karaoke party Cast and Crew Reading of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Book : Join Bardem, Mendes, and several other cast and crew members of the movie as they read through the original children's book

: Join Bardem, Mendes, and several other cast and crew members of the movie as they read through the original children's book Bloopers : Hilarious outtakes from the filming of the movie

: Hilarious outtakes from the filming of the movie Deleted Scene : Check out a clip that didn't make it into the final cut

: Check out a clip that didn't make it into the final cut "Croc and Roll - Lyle On Set" : Tell-all featurette on what it was like to work with the titular crocodile

: Tell-all featurette on what it was like to work with the titular crocodile "Take a Look at Us Now - The Cast" : Featurette including interviews with the film's leading cast

: Featurette including interviews with the film's leading cast Music Videos: "Top of the World" and "Carried Away" music videos

DVD Bonus Content