After unveiling the trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile earlier today, Sony Pictures has now released a new set of images further showing off the world of the singing reptile. With much of said trailer centering on Shawn Mendes' Lyle and the difficulties of a crocodile living in the big city, the new shots show how Lyle gets by with the help of the Primm family and his charismatic owner Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem). Based on the children's books of the same name by Bernard Waber, the musical live-action film is set to release exclusively in theaters on October 7.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile revolves around the Primm family whose move to New York is complicated by the presence of the melodious, caviar-loving, bath-taking reptile Lyle living in their attic. Lyle is much more intelligent and gentle compared to the average crocodile though. As shown in the trailer, he's a show-reptile who performed alongside his beloved owner Hector. Hector and the Primms' son Josh (Winslow Fegley) both see the majesty in Lyle's existence and the latter finds a friend in the crocodile who goes on adventures throughout the city with him. Even Josh's mother (Constance Wu) starts coming around to Lyle, using him as inspiration for her paintings. Unfortunately, their neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman) will stop at no cost to remove Lyle, leading Josh and Hector to team up and save the innocent reptile.

The images give looks into Lyle's life in the Big Apple and just how he handles so many new experiences. The first shot shows Lyle sitting around the table with Josh, his mother, and Hector, representing the Florida Gators (the closest thing to a crocodile they could find on a shirt, apparently). Despite being big, green, and obviously not a human, Lyle looks right at home between the three. There's also an image of Valenti dressed in his full, glittery performer's getup, likely about to do a show with Lyle. Finally, there are two shots from the trailer - Lyle sticking his head out of the window of a taxi like a dog and of Lyle posing for Josh's mom. In a nice nod to the original books, her painting of Lyle mimics Waber's simplistic artistic style right down to the watercolor look.

Image via Sony

Also featured in the loaded cast is Scoot McNairy who plays the patriarch of the Primm clan. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile also boasts a talented creative staff led by directing duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon and screenwriter Will Davies who penned the film's script. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are also known for their work on La La Land and The Greatest Showman among may others, teamed up with Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé to compose the songs for the film. Pasek and Paul also executive produce alongside Dan Wilson, Kevin K. Vafi, and Robert J. Dohrmann while Speck and Gordon produce with Hutch Parker.

Unlike most films that have seen delays as of late, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is one of the few that will be released a bit earlier than expected. Originally slated for mid-November, the film's new October 7 release date assures that families won't have to wait as long to see the singing crocodile in action. Check out the new images and the trailer below.

Image via Sony