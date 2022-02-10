The live-action film adaptation of the beloved children's book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile by Bernard Waber has just found its title character in pop icon Shawn Mendes. The book told the story of a talking reptile who lives in New York City and brightens up the lives of his neighbors. The film is currently set to be released by Sony Pictures Releasing on November 18, 2022. The movie is directed by filmmaking duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a script by William Davies. In addition to Mendes as the voice of the title character, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman, and Scoot McNairy.

Production on the film began on location in New York City in September 2021. It seems as though Mendes may be filming his part separately since a majority of the cast was announced before him. Mendes' casting is a bit of a surprise since this is the first time the Grammy-nominated musician has appeared in a major Hollywood project. Mendes started as a Vine star before signing with a major record label in 2014. He is the youngest artist ever to have four number one albums in a row and was nominated for two Grammys' in 2019 and one in 2020.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Kraven the Hunter' Movie Recruits Russell Crowe in Latest Chapter of Sony's Marvel Universe

Directors Speck and Gordon are known for directing adult-oriented comedies such as Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party, so it will be interesting to see what kind of final product this out-of-the-box cast and crew will produce. Screenwriter Davies has penned the scripts of several similar family films, including Puss in Boots and How to Train Your Dragon. Waber's Lyle series is considered essential children's literature by most and has sold more than 1.5 million copies in just the U.S. Sony's new film is actually the second adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, after a musical short film that premiered on HBO back in 1987.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was initially set to be released in July 2022 but was recently pushed back to its current November date. Since the movie is currently described as a musical, it should be safe to assume Mendes will lend his acclaimed vocal talents to the film. More details surrounding Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile should start to emerge soon.

'Creepshow' Renewed for Season 4 at Shudder Let the tales of terror continue!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email