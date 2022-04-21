The kids in your life will jump for joy in seeing the singing reptile make his big screen debut sooner than anticipated.

With films including Indiana Jones 5, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and most recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse experiencing massive delays, adult fans have had much to be upset about. But for all the kids out there, we at Collider have some good news! Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has received a bump up in a debut date. Initially slated to hit screens on November 18, the story about the helpful crocodile will now be swimming into theaters over a month earlier on October 7.

Adapted from the kid favorite book series of the same name by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will follow the life and times of the titular reptile in his life in New York City. Mixing live-action characters along with state of the art CGI animation, the film will take both old and new fans on a journey of acceptance alongside the crocodile. A well-rounded kind-of-guy, Lyle lives in a home on East 88th Street and loves to fill his days helping out the Primm family and entertaining the neighborhood children.

While the Primm family and local kiddos love the funtimes crocodile, not everyone is so sure. One neighbor, Mr. Grumps, believes that wild animals belong in the zoo and that Lyle is no exception. With his cat by his side, Mr. Grumps sets out to block Lyle at every twist and turn, whereas the ever patient and kind crocodile continues on his mission to prove that his genus aren’t the monsters they’ve been made out to be.

Image via Houghton Mifflin

RELATED: Shawn Mendes to Voice ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ in Musical Movie Adaptation

With an all star lineup of live-action characters mixed with vocal talent, the call sheet for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is absolutely stacked. Critically acclaimed musician Shawn Mendes will lend his voice to the singing crocodile, with Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti and Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps. The Primm family will be played by Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, and Scoot McNairy.

The movie’s original songs are being penned by writing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who will also both serve as executive producers. Pasek and Paul are a legendary musical composition team known for their work behind the Broadway smash hit Dear Evan Hansen, film favorite La La Land, and countless others. Their names are also attached to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The duo will be joined in their music making by Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party directorial team, Will Speck and Josh Gordon will helm the film which was adapted for the screen by Will Davies. Speck, Gordon, and Hutch Parker will produce with Dan Wilson, Kevin K. Vafi, and Robert J. Dohrmann joining Pasek and Paul as executive producers.

While you may be let down that your favorite superhero flicks are being delayed, we bet the kids in your life are going to be pumped knowing that their favorite singing crocodile will be making his onscreen debut a lot earlier than anticipated.

Javier Bardem Will Star In Sony Pictures' Musical Movie 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (530 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore