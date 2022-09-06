Move aside felines and canines because Lyle the crocodile is the new house pet we all want to have. Based on the 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a much-awaited live-action/animated musical comedy movie arriving this fall. The film features a singing crocodile living in New York City. It follows a young boy, Josh, and his friendship with Lyle, a unique crocodile living in his attic. But when Lyle’s presence is threatened by their evil neighbor, Mr. Grumps, Josh, and his family will have to find a way to protect Lyle, who has become a part of their family.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who also serve as producers, along with Hutch Parker, Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak BenAmmar, and Andy Mitchell, who reportedly serve as executive producers. Ahead of its release, check out this complete guide on the trailer, release date, plot, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and get ready for a musical spectacle like never before!

Image via Sony

Related:Javier Bardem and Constance Wu Play Host to a Friendly Croc in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Images

When Is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Releasing?

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was originally set to premiere in July 2022 but was postponed to November. Eventually, Columbia Pictures scheduled it to be released on October 7, 2022, in theaters across the United States.

The trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, released by Sony Pictures, introduces the audience to Lyle right away. And very soon we learn that he is not like the other crocs that we know. He is a sophisticated, domesticated reptile, who loves to take baths and enjoys caviar. But most importantly, he loves to sing. One could even call him a music star. We are also introduced to Josh, the boy who moves into the same house with his family and instantly becomes friends with Lyle.

The clip gives us a quick look at what is about to come when Josh’s parents and their neighbor finds out that there’s a carnivorous creature hiding in the attic. We are also introduced to Lyle’s owner and showman Hector Valenti, played by Javier Bardem. This kind of role is surely something we aren’t used to seeing Bardem playing, so it could be something to look forward to. There’s comedy, drama, action, and lots of music and dancing. What more do we need for complete entertainment? All in all, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile seems like a fun family movie, coming just in time for the holiday season.

Who's In the Cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

The cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is as interesting as the movie itself promises to be. Singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and Nightbooks alum Winslow Fegley lead the cast of the musical. Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman, also star in various roles.

Mendes features (and sings) as the star of the story, Lyle, with Fegley as Josh Primm, the young boy who befriends Lyle. Wu stars as Mrs. Primm, Josh’s mother, and McNairy as Mr. Primm, Josh’s father. Bardem stars as Hector P. Valenti, Lyle’s owner, and Gelman as Mr. Grumps, the wicked neighbor of the Primms.

Related:Constance Wu Talks 'The Terminal List,' Diversifying Her Career, and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Who Is Making Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

Image via Sony

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile comes from the director duo Speck and Gordon, best known for their previous projects like The Switch and Office Christmas Party. The screenplay for the musical is by William Davies, the writer of popular comedy titles like the Johnny English series, How to Train Your Dragon, and Puss in Boots.

The new musical comedy is set to feature original songs by Shawn Mendes, which are written by the film’s executive producers, Pasek and Paul, the team behind The Greatest Showman. Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner, Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé are also part of the songwriting team. The movie's music was composed by Matthew Margeson.

When Was Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Filmed?

The production for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile took place in September 2021 at various locations around New York City.

Related:From '101 Dalmatians' to 'Rio': 7 Pet-Friendly Movies to Watch With Your Furry Friends

What Is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Story?

Image via Sony

It all begins with the Primm family moving to New York City. The kid of the house, Josh, finds it tough to adjust to the new environment, as most kids do. Then he notices Lyle, a saltwater crocodile who lives in their attic. But that’s not all. This croc can sing and boogie like Josh has never seen before. The two instantly become friends and Josh finally finds his comfort zone. But to his disappointment, his parents seem to get panicked about having a carnivore living in their house. Or, the fact that this is a walking, talking, singing creature. To add to his distress, their neighbor, Mr. Grumps is not happy either. With so much going against them, Josh tries to protect Lyle from being taken away. Then Hector, Lyle’s owner, joins the scene and shows the Primms how unique and fun-loving his pet can be. And soon, Josh’s parents also fall for Lyle’s cuteness and charm. But Mr. Grumps is still out to get the croc and the Primms and Hector have to put their minds and hearts together to protect Lyle and his talent.

Ultimately, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is about friendship and discovering that you can find your tribe in the most unlikely places, with the most unlikely individuals. In simple words, this is a classic family comedy movie with a musical touch to it. Check out the official synopsis of the musical comedy here: