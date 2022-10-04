Many of you are probably familiar with the children’s book series, Lyle, the Crocodile, which was first written in the 1960s by Bernard Waber. For generations, the story of a friendly crocodile living in New York City has delighted children across the country. Finally, this lovable crocodile is getting the movie treatment with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon who made a name for themselves with films like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party are back with a new live-action/animated film adaptation. For anybody who can’t wait to see this reptile blast onto the screen, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new family comedy.

Image via Sony

When Will Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Be Released?

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will be distributed by Sony Picture Releasing in theaters everywhere starting on October 7th. Visit the film's official website to find showtimes near you for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Will Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Image via Sony

Unfortunately, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on.

However, Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months.

Here Is Sony Picture’s Official Synopsis For Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile:

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new surroundings. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing Saltwater crocodile living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.

A full-length trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was released on September 7th. It opens with an introduction from its star Shawn Mendes as well as some behind-the-scenes footage of Mendes recording the soundtrack. Set to Mendes’ song “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”, the trailer begins with the image of a scared little kid who suddenly finds an alligator living in his attic. Having recently moved to New York City, his parents are worried about him and wonder if he will be able to adjust. Unbeknownst to them, he’s already made a friend: Lyle. Though his parents are horrified, he is overjoyed to have such a cool and talented companion. Over time, they accept him, reunite him with his old owner, and get into plenty of hijinks including riding around the city on a motorcycle.

Who Is In the Cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

Image via Sony Pictures

In his feature film debut, Shawn Mendes stars as Lyle the Crocodile and brings life to the original songs. Mendes first garnered fame with his song “Stitches” in 2015 and became one of five artists to debut at number one before the age of 18. Since then, he has enjoyed continued success in the music industry with songs like “Señorita” and “Treat You Better”. After starring in a concert film and documentary for Netflix, Mendes seems ready to move into acting. Alongside Mendes is Constance Wu as Mrs. Primm. Wu made a name for herself in the successful CBS sitcom Fresh off the Boat as the stern matriarch of a Chinese immigrant family living in Florida. Since then, she has also proved herself to be a formidable movie star. As the face of one of the biggest rom-coms of the decade, Crazy Rich Asians, she won over everyone’s hearts and showed her capability for dramatic work in Hustlers. Javier Bardem stars as Hector Valenti, Lyle’s eccentric owner. Bardem won an Oscar for his deadly role in Joel and Ethan Coen’s No Country for Old Men and has enjoyed a brilliant career in the US as well as Spain.

Who Wrote the Original Songs in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

The film’s original songs were written by executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul along with Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Pasek and Paul are an already famous songwriting team. They are most famous for their work on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen as well as their songwriting on film with musical hits like The Greatest Showman and La La Land. Meanwhile, Ari Asfar previously starred in the musical Hamilton and has written songs for other plays. Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwame may be lesser known but have received several accolades for their respective work on Broadway and on TV, including an Emmy for Sonnenblick.

Other Family Movies Like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Image via Sony Pictures

Ever since Disney started making films aimed at children, animals have been the stars of animated cinema. While you wait for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile to come out, check out these movies starring furry, scaly, or slippery companions.

Paddington - More than any character invented by Charles Dickens or Jane Austen, Paddington Bear remains the most lovable character in British literature. Paddington, the 2014 adaptation of the popular book series, begins when Paddington’s home in Darkest Peru is destroyed and his uncle dies. His Aunt Lucy encourages him to leave home and find the explorer who had taught them English long ago. What he finds instead are the Browns, a family in desperate need of a friend. Starring Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, and Ben Whishaw as Paddington, this movie exceeded the hopes of every fan of the original stories.

Madagascar - Having spawned several spin-offs and sequels in film and TV, it’s impossible to avoid this film series. The original Madagascar begins when a zebra named Marty (Chris Rock) starts to wonder what life is like outside his New York City zoo. While trying to escape, he and his concerned friends, consisting of a lion, a giraffe, and a hippo, end up stranded on the island of Madagascar. Though the plot seems silly, and the setting is outrageous, it’s a classic story of the fish or zebra out of water. With a relatable story and great voice acting from Rock, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and David Schwimmer, it’s a definite crowd pleaser!

Turning Red - This was a breakout hit at the beginning of the year and is sure to stand the test of time. Turning Red tells the story of Mei, a Chinese-Canadian 13-year-old living in Toronto. When she wakes up one morning in the body of a big red panda, she realizes that she is suffering from a hereditary curse that leads her to transform into this furry creature every time she gets overly emotional. By using this outlandish plot of physical transformation and ancient curses, director Domee Shi, makes a great metaphor for the challenges and alienation that come from puberty as well as the generational trauma that many young kids face.