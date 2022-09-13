As someone who lived in Brooklyn for ten years, I saw some strange things. Of course there was the infamous pizza rat, your run-of-the-mill “showtime” subway performers, and (presumably) humans dressed in costumes staring at you and sitting silently while the train rambled from station to station. And that’s why the plot behind Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile seems more than plausible for this Collider writer. In a new teaser for the upcoming song-filled live-action feature, we’re treated to a clip that sees the titular reptile, voiced by Grammy nominated singer Shawn Mendes, being discovered by the man who will end up becoming his owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem).

It’s just a typical day in a pet store when Hector hears some beautiful singing coming from the back room. As he and his mustache make their way towards the soothing sounds, he soon discovers that he’s hearing a cute, tiny crocodile sing the catchy hook to Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That.” With a smile on his face, Hector approaches the cage and he and Lyle exchange the most wholesome handshake you’ll ever see as the two strike up the beginnings of their friendship.

Adapted from the Bernard Waber children’s story of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will tell the tale of the new-to-New York Primm family and their son Josh’s (Winslow Fegley) struggle to fit in with his new surroundings. When he happens upon Lyle living in his attic, he and the croc become fast friends, getting themselves into the kind of trouble that’s seen as cute by everyone on the block, save for their crabby neighbor, Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman). Also starring are Constance Wu and Scoot McNairy as Josh’s parents.

Image via Sony

While Bardem shines in the teaser for the upcoming production, it sounds as though it was a close call whether the Academy Award-winning actor would sign on for the piece, thinking it may be too comedic for his dramatic edge. Luckly, the film’s director Will Speck was able to convince the No Country For Old Men star that he would be able to make the wacky character “fully dimensional,” something he chatted about with Collider’s own Rebecca Landman about when she visited the film’s set during production.

You can check out Lyle and Hector’s meet cute in the clip below and prepare to tap your toes and get a song or two stuck in your head when Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile belts into theaters on October 7.