Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, an upcoming film adaptation of the children's books of the same name by Bernard Waber. The film stars musician Shawn Mendes as the titular crocodile, a reptile who loves singing, baths, and caviar.

The trailer introduces us to the Primm family, who have just moved into New York and are doing their best to adapt to life in the Big Apple. However, their new home holds a secret, as there’s a singing crocodile living in their attic. In the trailer, the crocodile is taking a nice bath thinking he’s home alone, and soon starts to sing his lungs out. Unfortunately, his musical addiction leads the Primm to discover the crocodile, which will force the family to adapt to the strange reality where reptiles can be good tenants.

The trailer also teases the family conflict that’ll come from sharing a home with a crocodile. The youngest Primm, Josh (Winslow Fegley) is having a hard time adjusting to New York and making friends, which leads him to develop a close relationship with Lyle. However, his parents (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy) are concerned about keeping a carnivorous beast inside the house. There’s also the issue of nosy neighbors who’ll do anything they can to get rid of the beast.

Image via Sony

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is directed by filmmaking duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a script by William Davies. The movie’s original songs are being penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind La La Land. The duo will is joined in music making by Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. The film also stars Javier Bardem as Lye’s owner Hector P. Valenti and Brett Gelman as the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile comes to theaters this October 7. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: