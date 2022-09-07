This October, audiences will get to experience the latest family comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action musical comedy, based on the children's book of the same name, follows a crocodile living in New York City who befriends a young boy. Today, a brand-new trailer has been released for the film, teasing all the fun awaiting families in the theater.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the book by Bernard Waber. It follows the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Winslow Fegley) after they move to New York City. The young son of the family, Josh (Fegley), struggles to fit in and make friends. That is, until he meets Lyle (voiced by Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mendes), a crocodile living in his attic. The two become fast friends as hijinks and hilarity ensue, all while trying to avoid the ire of their neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman).

The brand-new trailer teases all the fun you can expect to see in a movie about a crocodile living in the big city, from escaping animal control to taking a bubble bath to sticking his head out of a moving taxi and waving at people. The trailer also teases some of the foot-tapping musical numbers in the film. One that is sure to be the big song everyone leaves the theater humming, sees Lyle singing and dancing on a rooftop. We also see quick clips of Lyle dancing with Wu’s Mrs. Primm in the kitchen, as well as Lyle doing a dance number with Javier Bardem, who plays Lyle’s previous owner.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' Promises a Heartwarming Tale about Finding Your Voice | Edit Bay Visit

The original songs in the film are written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind other hit musicals like La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen. Other songwriters who worked on the film include Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner, Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. The film itself is written by How to Train Your Dragon writer Will Davies and directed by the duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Speck and Gordon will also serve as producers alongside Hutch Parker. Executive producers include Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Pasek, Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell.

Watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile when it comes exclusively to movie theaters on October 7. Read the film’s official synopsis and watch the new trailer below: