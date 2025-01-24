Now that David Lynch has fire-walked into eternity, he's left people pondering just how huge his impact on cinema is. It's indisputable that he's one of the most influential filmmakers of the last 50 years, and even today's newest auteurs like Jane Schoenbrun are discussing how much Lynch has imprinted on their artistic identity. He was so iconoclastic that he created a new phrase in the cinematic dictionary, damn near a new philosophy of life: "Lynchian." Many have tried to decipher what that actually means; some have offered attempts at definitions, but it's still largely a "vibe" that cinema connoisseurs know when they feel it. But I can't think of a better way to commemorate Lynch than to do my best to catch the big fish and explore what "Lynchian" really means.

"Lynchian" Speaks to the Macabre in the Mundane

I suppose the best place to start would be with a more direct "textbook" definition, which is, by design, hard to land on. Infamous author David Foster Wallace suggested it refers to the ironic connection between how much macabre you can find in the mundane world. Film critic Dennis Lim describes how Twin Peaks' constant outpouring of tears leaves the audience alienated and reminded that they're voyeurs, "unnerving us with their intensity and duration," which could just as easily describe any number of "awkward" yet perfectly calibrated moments in Lynch's filmography.

Lynch himself, notorious for never explaining himself, came the closest to suggesting a criteria in Wild At Heart, when Lula (Laura Dern) says that the world is "wild at heart and weird on top." If we triangulate these various assertions, one thing remains consistent: an uneasy pairing of discomfort and comfort, of the unfamiliar with the familiar, great love obfuscated by immense terror. These fusions of polarized elements should make for a tonally confusing vision, yet the Lynchian world manages to synergize them onto a mesmerizing razor's edge.

The Commitment to Absurd Honesty is the Key to Lynch's World

Many have summarized Lynch's touch as "dream-like," no doubt influenced by his penchant for meditation and fixation on the nonverbal subconscious. It's easy to chalk that up to the surreal lack of logic in the situations he creates, like the singing woman in Eraserhead or the phone call with the Mystery Man (Robert Blake) in Lost Highway. However, I'd argue that it's the immediacy and total commitment to each moment that make those moments truly dreamy. No matter how ridiculous or goofy the scene, there is no winking or self-awareness, no shame in staring directly into the abyss of absurdity. He pitches his actors to a degree that is certainly heightened, sometimes outright manic, but is never less than unabashedly sincere and heartfelt.

Some of the scariest scenes Lynch ever devised, like the diner conversation in Mulholland Drive or the erotic foreplay between Dorothy (Isabella Rossellini) and Frank (Dennis Hopper) in Blue Velvet, are comfortable risking uncomfortable laughter from the audience, as all actors involved dare not acknowledge the elephant in the room. A Wizard of Oz fanboy for life, Lynch treated being a director like he was the Wizard himself, eager to show the audience what's behind the curtain and trusting them to drift where he leads them. Those who get on the wavelength learn that to enter the Lynchian world is to be invited to a party that may get a little spooky but is guaranteed to bring vibes you can't get anywhere else and genuine people you didn't expect to become enamored with.

"Lynchian" Is About the Friends We Made Along the Way