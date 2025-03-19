David Lynch did far more than just make “weird” movies, given how moving his work could be (see The Elephant Man and The Straight Story), and because even his strange films (like Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me) had exceptionally insightful things to say about certain realities. Nonetheless, his eccentric stylistic choices made him stand out as a filmmaker, so much so that the term “Lynchian” now exists.

Essentially, if a movie is Lynchian, it means it has the sorts of qualities one typically associates – fairly or otherwise – with the work of David Lynch. The following films indeed feel Lynchian, in one way or another, and the ranking below includes movies that came out before Lynch directed anything (and might’ve inspired the man himself) and movies that came out after Lynch started directing (that could well have taken influence from some of his best-known work).

10 'Last Year at Marienbad' (1961)

Directed by Alain Resnais

Image via Cocinor

Some films feel avant-garde but are surprisingly approachable for those not used to more experimental stuff, and then some films are like Last Year at Marienbad. Calling this one challenging would be underselling it, because there’s a certain logic and style here that continues to feel haunting and mysterious, even after 60+ years.

This one came out well before the term “Lynchian” ever existed, but the dreamlike quality of the narrative and the constant ambiguity about, well, pretty much everything here puts Last Year at Marienbad in step with some of Lynch’s most puzzling works. It’s a film that explores memory, longing, and loneliness in a way that feels difficult to define or sometimes even comprehend. It’s not an easy movie to watch by any means, but it’s worth a shot if you're willing to feel befuddled for the better part of 95 minutes.