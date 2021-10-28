Lynda Carter has been many things over the course of her long and storied career—an actress, an activist, and most famously, a Themysciran warrior-turned-superhero. But, in more recent years, the star most known for bringing Diana Prince to the small screen has turned to music, putting out a number of albums and EPs to celebrate a different side of her artistic personality. But that doesn’t mean she’s left her iconic role of Wonder Woman behind entirely—in fact, the iconic superheroine has even influenced her newest single, “Human and Divine.”

The actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her cameo in Wonder Woman: 1984, the 2020 film directed by Patty Jenkins, had a direct influence on the meaning behind the new song, her second release in 2021 alongside an EP titled Unexpected. Inspired initially by her own feelings and thoughts, the song’s meaning morphed when she was cast as Asteria, the legendary Amazonian warrior, transforming from a standard love song to something inspired by the bittersweet love story of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor, as portrayed by Gal Gadot and Chris Pine:

“Love is where the human and divine come together. I was vulnerable and inspired while I was writing this song. That creative seed began with my own great love and that is where it still lives, in my heart and the love for my husband...When Patty Jenkins cast me as Asteria in the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the song and lyric then became about the love between Steve and Diana. However, I quickly realized this is the love we all yearn for. It is an anthem to the great love stories of the ages. My hope is that this song will inspire the connection to the love in your own life.”

RELATED: Record-Breaking 'Wonder Woman' Roller Coaster Announced at Six Flags Magic Mountain Carter hopes that the song can serve as a kind of healing during a great period of “pain and loss,” both for the world at large due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for herself, having lost her husband of nearly forty years, Robert Altman, in February.

As far as Asteria continuing to be a part of her career beyond a simple cameo, nothing is set in stone, but the actress expressed enthusiasm at the idea of jumping back into the world of Thesmyscira with Jenkins, saying she’d “do anything” with the direction. But either way, Carter hopes that Diana, the role she describes as her life’s work, can continue to inspire young women everywhere, encouraging them to “be curious” and “grow as much as [they] can.”

“Human and Divine” will be available to stream globally on October 29.

