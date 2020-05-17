Facebook Messenger

Tributes Pour in for Indie Filmmaker Lynn Shelton After Sudden Passing at 54

Director and writer Lynn Shelton passed away at the age of 54 on Friday, May 15. News of Shelton’s passing came as a shock to all who knew of her work and her impact in both the indie film scene and in television. Shelton was perhaps best known for the movies she wrote and directed throughout the ’00s and into the 2010s, including HumpdayYour Sister’s SisterTouchy Feely, and Laggies.

As reported by Indiewire, Shelton’s partner and actor/comedian/podcast host Marc Maron announced the news of the indie filmmaker’s passing on Saturday. Maron wrote, ““I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard,” and went on to remember his late partner:

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Following Shelton’s rise to prominence in the indie scene, she left her mark on the world of television. Shelton directed for a number of high-profile, acclaimed series, including Netflix shows GLOWMaster of NoneLove, and Santa Clarita Diet, NBC’s The Good Place, ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, and the Apple TV+ original Dickinson. As a longtime fan of Shelton’s who found her work during a formative period of my life, I can attest as a fan just how remarkable and powerful Shelton’s empathetic creative voice was; it was present in everything she ever wrote and directed. This was especially true when it came to writing and directing for and about women. There will only ever be one Lynn Shelton and we were lucky to be able to experience her through her work while we could.

You can read a selection of celebrity tributes — including ones from Mark Duplass, Reese Witherspoon, Edgar Wright, and Olivia Wilde — remembering Shelton’s impact on their lives, both personal and professional, below.

