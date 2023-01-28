M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard.

His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at the Cabin, which follows a family of three vacationing at a remote cabin when they are suddenly held hostage by four strangers who demand that one of them be sacrificed to prevent the apocalypse. Before this film releases on February 3, 2023, there are a few films that make Shyamalan legendary.

1 ‘Old’ (2021)

Old is one of Shyamalan’s newer films, and is based on the French-language Swiss graphic novel titled Sandcastle. The general plot follows a large ensemble cast that finds themselves rapidly aging on a secluded beach. The film was a huge box office success despite polarized reviews.

Nevertheless, the film is quite freaky and showcases Shyamalan’s signature twist-and-turn, thrilling film style. Old is a great watch for anyone looking for a classic Shyamalan watch.

2 ‘Glass’ (2019)

Glass is a 2019 superhero film that was both written and directed by Shyamalan. The film is a crossover between two of his previous films, Unbreakable and Split. The movie follows David Dunn, a man with superhuman abilities who tracks down a man with multiple personality disorder who is murdering young women.

They are both sent to a psychiatric hospital and meet a mysterious man in a wheelchair called Mr. Glass. The film is a bit different from the other, usually creepy plot points of Shyamalan’s other films but is still worth watching.

3 ‘Split’ (2016)

Split is a psychological thriller film about a man with multiple personality disorder named Kevin Wendell Crumb who abducts and keeps three young girls in his basement.

As Kevin’s therapist dives deeper into his particular disorder, the girls must find a way to escape before his next, more evil personality presents itself. The film is definitely frightful and is not for the faint of heart. Regardless, Shyamalan’s ingenuity shines through, like always.

4 ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

By far one of the most classic films of all time is The Sixth Sense. The 1999 movie follows a scared, antisocial Philadelphia boy who is able to communicate with spirits as he seeks help from a child psychologist.

The film has become iconic in American film culture, and the famous “I see dead people” line originated from this very film. As perhaps Shyamalan’s most famous works, The Sixth Sense is a must-watch part of his repertoire.

5 ‘The Visit’ (2015)

The Visit is a found-footage horror film written, co-produced, and directed by Shyamalan. The film follows two young siblings who live with their single divorced mother. Their grandparents find them online and want to meet them, so they invite them to spend a week at their farmhouse while their mother goes on a cruise with her boyfriend.

Quickly, things reveal themselves to not be what they seem. This film is utterly terrifying, to put it frankly. The Visit is easily one of Shyamalan’s displays of horror.

6 ‘Signs’ (2002)

Signs is a sci-fi horror film from the mind of Shyamalan, who served as both the writer and director. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Mel Gibson. Signs follows a former Episcopal priest named Graham Hess who discovers a series of crop cricles in his cornfield that are a result of extraterrestrial life.

He questions both his fate and his kind. Signs is a great watch for those who consider themselves fans of alien films and all that deals with intergalactic life with a touch of horror.

7 ‘The Village’ (2004)

The Village is a period thriller film written, produced, and directed by Shyamalan. Bruce Dallas Howard, Phoenix, Adrien Brody, and more are all a part of the phenomenal cast. The film centers around a village whose population lives in fear of creatures that live in the surrounding woods (commonly referred to as “Those We Don’t Speak Of”).

The Village is one of Shyamalan’s films that does not receive as much attention nowadays and is worth the watch to understand the fullest extent of his canon.

8 ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Unbreakable is a superhero thriller film that is a predecessor to Glass and stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in leading roles. The film follows David Dunn who realizes he has superpowers after surviving a train crash with no injuries.

A disabled comic book store owner manipulates David in order to understand him and his powers. Unbreakable is definitely worth the watch, and fans of Willis and Jackson should take in their brilliant acting performances.

9 ‘After Earth’ (2013)

After Earth is a post-apocalyptic action film directed by Shyamalan (who co-wrote the script with Gary Whitta). The film is loosely based on an original idea from Will Smith, and follows a father and son who, 1,000 years in the future, crash-land on an abandoned Earth and must find a way to send a distress signal while fighting the evolved animals and terrifying creatures that lurk in the wilderness.

The film also stars real-life father-son duo Will Smith and Jaden Smith. The film is iconic in that sense, and is a pretty fun watch for fans of sci-fi themes—or those who just love the Smiths!

10 ‘The Happening’ (2008)

The Happening is a thriller film written, directed, and produced by Shyamalan. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo, and Betty Buckley as they navigate a natural disaster that causes mass suicides. The film is definitely a tad bit disturbing considering the subject.

Nevertheless, those who feel comfortable enough to watch might enjoy the film and Shyamalan’s excellence in filmmaking shining through yet again.

