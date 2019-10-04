M. Night Shyamalan’s Spooky Apple TV+ Series Gets a Premiere Date

0

With countless streaming services fighting for our attention every day, how is Apple TV+ gonna cut through the noise? Here’s a twist: By picking up the first season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, a 10-episode psychological thriller developed by British drama maestro Tony Basgallop (Inside Men). The show is available starting November 28, and here’s the brief but tantalizing official synopsis:

Apple’s “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

What’s the “tragedy”? What’s the “rift”? What’s the “mysterious force”? What’s a “home”?!

At the center of these spooky questions is an eclectic cast, including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (friggin’ Harry Potter). They, alongside Shyamalan at an NYCC panel, gave a few more specifics: Ambrose and Kebbell’s married couple lose their child, and use an eerily realistic doll to cope as a form of “fringe therapy.” They even hire a nanny, Free, for their doll. Seems totally normal and not scary to us!

Shyamalan, whose rise-fall-rise career path has been as dramatic as any prestige season of TV, spoke with adoration about Servant: “The thing that’s really unique about the show is that it never leaves one location. It has this play-like quality to it. So we got to focus on the writing, performances, and cinematography. Every shot is thought-out.” While best known for his film work, Shyamalan did previously develop Fox’s Wayward Pines in 2015. He calls his new TV entry “one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” and boasts that it will leave you “scared and laughing at the same time.” Here’s hoping there’s an extended cameo from Shyamalan’s Hooters-loving tech guy from Split!

Once again, if you’re interested in the Glass director’s new show, it drops on Apple TV+ Thursday, November 28. Check out the cryptic first teaser below:

