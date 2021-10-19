M. Night Shyamalan, known for his work as a director and producer in films like Split and its sequel Glass, will be joining the 72nd Berlin Film Festival as the president of the international competition jury.

Born in India but raised in Philadelphia, the American filmmaker has had consistent box office achievements throughout his career, including his 1999 thriller Sixth Sense, which received six Academy Award nominations. The accomplished director is the showrunner for the Apple TV+ series Servant, and on top of that, he is currently working on his next film Knock at the Cabin, which has an estimated release date for February 2023. His addition to the Berlin Film Festival is certainly surprising for those who are used to its specific selection of art-house cinema.

According to a statement, Shyamalan said that “being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to [him]”, that “it represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker.” And that this opportunity “is a gift [he] happily accepted”. And regarding the US director’s addition to Berlinale’s jury, the festival’s Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian lauded Shyamalan as “a unique figure, [and] a filmmaker that has remained truthful to his vision”, and added, “This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection.”.

The 2022 Berlinale will be a live in-person event, and the festival will happen between February 10 and 20. Other events happening during those ten days are the Berlinale Co-Production Market, European Film Market, Berlinale Talents, World Cinema Fund, and the Berlinale Series Market which will host a selection of screenings.

