Director M. Night Shyamalan is known for his stylish thrillers, which are defined by impeccable blocking and brilliant scene construction, but one thing that audiences often overlook about his naturally gifted skill-set is his ability to extract great performances from his actors, particularly children. Toni Collette and Haley Joel Osment both earned Academy Award nods for their performances in Shyamalan’s breakout movie, The Sixth Sense. More recently, James McAvoy delivered a memorably showy performance in the film Split.

In a new interview with Variety, the filmmaker revealed that even though he encourages experimentation when it comes to portraying fear on screen, there is one emotion that is strictly forbidden in his films.

Over the course of his admittedly rocky career, Shyamalan has displayed a sincerity in his films that has often backfired on him. Many of his movies, for instance, have been criticized for stilted dialogue and a stone-faced seriousness even in ridiculous scenarios. Shyamalan revealed that the more grounded in emotion a performance is, the easier it becomes to convey fear, which he described as “a secondary aspect that comes out of the situation.” In his own words:

“The only thing I don’t allow actors to do in the movies is feel sorry for themselves. I think audiences can find that indulgent in a way that’s offensive. But as soon as characters feel sorry for themselves, audiences are like: ‘I’m out.’ You can show anger, you can show fighting, you can be funny, but you have to be active in your own survival. If you feel sorry for yourself, that’s a form of giving up, and that’s not a circumstance I want to put them in.”

Shyamalan was hailed as the next big thing after the blockbuster success of The Sixth Sense. He followed it up with the successful thrillers Unbreakable and Signs, but things began to get uncertain after the release of The Village in 2004. Probably a victim of high expectations, the film has since been reappraised in a more favorable light. But Shyamalan’s career wouldn’t bounce back until after the back-to-back disappointments of Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender and After Earth. He then resolved to self-finance his movies, and went on to direct the relatively small-scale hits The Visit, Split, Glass and Old.

His most recent release is the apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin, which debuted last week to moderately positive response. Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, the film has grossed $26 million globally so far. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave it a positive review, and wrote, “Knock at the Cabin works because it reminds of the early days of Shyamalan, when he felt like the next coming of Alfred Hitchcock, and his films would leave the audience talking for days after.”

Knock at the Cabinis currently playing in theaters. Servant, the Apple TV+ series that he exec produced and showran, recently debuted its fourth and final season. You can watch our interview with Shyamalan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.