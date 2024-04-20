The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan subverts superhero expectations with Glass.

Shyamalan's deconstruction of superheroes in Glass fails to do justice to David Dunn's character.

David Dunn's anticlimactic death in Glass lacks the heroic ending fans expected and deserved.

There are few film directors with as polarizing careers as M. Night Shyamalan. The director, who launched himself into the public eye with The Sixth Sense, was also responsible for the mess that was the first live-action The Last Airbender. Yet, in recent years, Shyamalan has reemerged with new life and a return to his distinct visionary form with projects like Split, The Visit, and Knock at the Cabin. But one film in particular stands out as being so subversive that it actually hurts the final product in the end. That film is none other than Glass, the final entry in Shyamalan's Eastrail 177 trilogy that began with Unbreakable back at the turn of the century. Yes, Shyamalan created his own superheroes... but he killed them, too.

How Does M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' End?

After Glass brings vigilante David Dunn (Bruce Willis), DID patient Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), and criminal mastermind Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) together at Raven Hill Memorial, psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) attempts to convince these three that they are not superhuman, but rather that they each suffer from a delusion centered on comic book characters. Despite her valiant attempts to "cure" these three, it proves unsuccessful as Elijah, who goes by Mr. Glass, breaks Crumb (aka The Horde) out and eggs David Dunn (aka the Overseer) on to stop him from killing a lot of people, thus revealing the existence of superheroes to the world. David forces his way through a metal door, breaks out of Raven Hill, and catches The Horde in the act as "The Beast" terrorizes those trying to stop him.

David and Crumb battle one another as Mr. Glass looks on. But after the battle is done, The Horde attempts to escape before Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) stops him from leaving, pacifying "The Beast" and calling for Kevin to return to "the light." As he does, Kevin is assassinated, and elsewhere, though Joseph Dunn (Spencer Treat Clark) begs them to save his father, a SWAT team murders him via drowning (his one weakness). But this happens only after Dr. Staple reveals to David that she is a part of a secret organization that has been tasked with keeping superhumans secret from the world for thousands of years. Had she convinced him that he wasn't a superhero, she would have moved on. In fact, she wasn't concerned about him at all, but had it not been for The Horde's actions in Split, she might've let him be. But alas, knowing he would continue his superheroics, she has him killed.

When she arrives to explain herself to Elijah, he lies dying from his wounds at the hands of The Beast, who nearly killed him before battling David upon learning that Kevin's father was murdered on the Eastrail 177 train that crashed in Unbreakable. Staple watches as Mr. Glass dies, later deleting the Raven Hill security footage of the event. Only, she isn't as clever as she thought. After hearing some comic book nerds talk about "the mastermind's" hidden plans, she realizes that Mr. Glass had actually live-streamed the entire event. After that, he had the footage sent to Casey, Joseph, and his mother (Charlayne Woodard), who released the footage to the world. "This is an origin story," Mr. Glass says before he dies, and though he and his two "friends" die horrible deaths, the world eventually learns of the existence of superhumans.

M. Night Shyamalan Tries To Subvert the Superhero Genre With 'Glass'

One thing that M. Night Shyamalan does expertly in Glass is play upon our expectations of what a superhero movie should be, only to pull the rug out from under us almost instantly. Taking place two years after Split and nearly 20 years before Unbreakable, Glass opens with David Dunn tracking down The Horde and eventually battling Kevin's alter, The Beast, while defending a group of kidnapped high school cheerleaders. But just because David saved the cheerleaders doesn't mean he can also save the world. The first act takes an immediate turn when David and Crumb are taken by Dr. Ellie Staple to Raven Hill Memorial, right in the middle of their "big battle" which might've otherwise occurred at the tail end of your average Marvel Studios or DC Comics adaptation.

Here, Shyamalan does something different. Instead of giving us a "beat 'em up" crossover movie by shoving his two favorite toys together, he splits them apart and deconstructs them. He makes them, and even us, believe that just maybe this has been all in our heads. Maybe The Beast isn't superhuman after all. Maybe David Dunn isn't a superhero. Maybe what we've believed about these characters for years was as delusional as Elijah Price's plans to blow up the Eastrail 177. It's brilliant on the surface and the director deserves high praise for his willingness to tackle such a topic at the height of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Glass hit theaters about three months before Avengers: Endgame.) Deconstructing such a colorful genre is both admirable and exciting, especially in a smaller feature such as this which doesn't have the same die-hard fanbase or budgetary freedom as the latest Spider-Man movie.

What works best about Glass is how the film challenges our notions of what makes a good superhero story. It's not the capes, the tights, or even the battle sequences that do it. It's the characters. If Shyamalan does one thing right here, it's that he expands Elijah Price into an even more interesting and megalomaniacal character than before. Likewise, we get to see even more of Kevin's alters here, which is just as engaging (and terrifying) as it was in Split. Of course, the side characters, most notably Joseph Dunn, are given plenty to do as well, and while they fill the Aunt May/Jimmy Olsen/Lois Lane-like roles here, they do so with an intention that elevates them well beyond the simple "sidekick" trope. The end of the film only lands at all because of them, and the hope that they will help guide the next generation.

David Dunn's Death in 'Glass' Was Anticlimactic

But here's where Glass ultimately falls apart. After twenty years of waiting for an Unbreakable sequel, and after his triumphant return at the end of Split, what we get of Bruce Willis' David Dunn here is terribly anticlimactic. More than that, it feels almost disrespectful. Of course, M. Night Shyamalan created these characters, and as such he is allowed to use them as he pleases. He knows best how David's story would ultimately end. But the way it was handled here feels wrong. It feels disingenuous. Like Bruce Willis himself, many of us wanted to see David Dunn return for quite some time, but when he finally did, we almost wished he hadn't. Glass gets too subversive for its own good, and it nearly kills the picture.

It's one thing for a hero to die in the line of duty. That's heroic, admirable, and compelling. It makes us hope that one day, someone like him will come along and do even better. From Unbreakable, we all remember that David's weakness is water. In Glass, we see the aforementioned flashback to his youth where he nearly drowned. In many ways, Mr. Glass is right that this film feels like an origin story (we learn more here about David and Kevin's youth than we did in their respective films) but Glass is also the ending — the climax — of the Unbreakable saga. Unlike Kevin, whose death feels earned, right, and perhaps too humane for someone as inhumane as The Beast, David's demise feels disrespectful to the character and his achievements. As the Overseer, he protected Philadelphia from the shadows for decades, but the moment he was brought into the light, he drowned in only a foot or so of water––held down by some guy who he could easily break apart with one arm tied behind his back.

It's not exactly controversial to say that David's death in Glass isn't heroic. It's shocking, cruel, and almost antagonistic to the character. Sure, it's a classic Shyamalan-sized twist, but not one that's at all satisfying to watch unfold on screen. Yes, superheroes sometimes die, but they do so by saving their loved ones, in battle against their sworn enemies, or by saving the world. They don't die head-first in a pool in the ground. Weakness or not, David should have been able to overpower the guy. (We had just seen him plow his way through a water tank for goodness’s sake!) If anything, this is one of the biggest inconsistencies in Shyamalan's final take on the genre, and proves that he doesn't understand superheroes as well as he thought.

Bruce Willis' David Dunn Deserved a Hero's Death

Considering what David Dunn overcomes in Unbreakable, it feels terribly contrived to kill him off the way Glass did. It's pure shock value, and it ultimately falls short of being anything more than underwhelming. Strangely, Joseph asks the SWAT guys to help his dad get up from the wet ground when he's just as capable himself, and that action likewise speaks to Shyamalan's failure to properly set the stage. All the pieces were there (a final battle, a master plan, a heroic sacrifice) and yet the one that mattered most, the heroic sacrifice, was the one that didn't land. One might argue that David's sacrifice was still heroic, that he was a martyr who died for "the superhuman cause." While that could be gleaned from the film's tragic final act, we must understand that David didn't choose this end. He chose to battle The Beast, sure, but he didn't go down fighting his opponent. He went down unceremoniously, and wasn't given the chance to defend himself.

Despite Glass being a deconstruction of the superhero genre, it still manages to appeal to most of the general genre conventions that make us love these sorts of pictures. David Dunn is still generally heroic, willing to risk his life to stop a madman from killing hundreds. Kevin Wendell Crumb is still the tortured villain who we hope will do better, despite being a slave to his own warped nature. Elijah Price is still the criminal mastermind whose ultimate plan goes off without a hitch in the end. But of the three of them, David's ending is the only one that doesn't properly conform to the general comic book rules of superhero deaths. Rather, it relies too much on the distinct surprise attached for it to produce any clear emotional impact other than immediate disgust from the viewer.

This might seem too harsh, and perhaps it is. No doubt, there was a real reason that Shyamalan chose to end his superhero epic in this way. It was more than just a twist, right? Nevertheless, the critical failure that is Glass can be perfectly summed up by the film's failure of David Dunn. "Two skinny little kids were fooling around in a pool dunking me and I swallowed some water," David once explained in Unbreakable. "They didn't know it and it almost killed me. Heroes don't get killed like that. Normal people do, right?" The fan-favorite character should've been the cornerstone on which Glass was built, but instead, he proved breakable after all. Bruce Willis deserved better, and so did David Dunn.

