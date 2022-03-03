M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious horror mystery film Knock at the Cabin’s cast keeps growing, now with the addition of Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff. As Deadline reveals, Albridge and Groff will join previously confirmed stars Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5).

So far, the title is the only clue we have about Shyamalan’s next movie’s plot. Last year, the Unbreakable filmmaker also teased on Twitter that his next project would be “Super tight. Under a 100 pages." The potential size of the script might mean Shyamalan is aiming for a smaller-scale film akin to The Visit instead of a blockbuster-sized project. Unfortunately, since then, we’ve only got to see a small teaser that announced the film’s new release date with the sounds of knuckles knocking on wood.

Aldridge can be currently seen in the series Pennyworth, inspired by DC comics and focused on Batman’s loyal butler. The star is also set to appear next in Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert, a film adaptation of the bestselling memoir by journalist and writer Michael Ausiello. As for Groff, the actor is best remembered for his breathtaking performance in David Fincher’s Mindhunter, Netflix's critically acclaimed series about the study that led to the creation of the term “serial killer.” Groff also recently showed up in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Shyamalan’s last movie, Old, failed to impress critics. Even so, the film opened strong at the box office, as the filmmaker’s history of unexpected twists always brings curious people to the theaters. So, it’s no wonder that the filmmaker keeps closing hot deals at Hollywood, with Universal Pictures attached to distribute Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan has also been working as an executive producer and director on the Apple TV+ psychological horror series The Servant, currently airing its third season. Season 4 of The Servant is already in production and will serve as the series finale.

Shyamalan is writing, directing, and producing Knock at the Cabin, just the way he likes it. By keeping complete creative control of his work, Shyamalan can ensure this film's biggest secrets won’t be spoiled ahead of time. Even so, the secrecy surrounding Knock at the Cabin has been bigger than usual, which of course, only entices our curiosity. With so many talented people already attached to the project, it shouldn’t take long for Shyamalan to reveal what Knock at the Cabin is all about. At least we hope so, because the film is only scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023, and we would prefer not to be kept in the dark for one more year.

