For the last three decades, M. Night Shyamalan has been one of the most unique directors working in Hollywood. Particularly in the horror genre. Despite some highs and lows in the 2000s, the director has had a string of very interesting films in the last half-decade. Shyamalan’s next horror film A Knock at the Cabin just started shooting this past week and the director has taken to his Instagram again to tease fans about the emotional project.

In his latest post, Shyamalan stated he was shaken by the first week of shooting. Specifically saying:

“One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Since we know very little about this film besides just the title and a few of the cast members, it's interesting to wonder what in the story could have affected Shyamalan so much? Did someone knock who was not supposed to? In all seriousness, Shyamalan is a seasoned director at this point. To hear that he took a moment just to collect his thoughts should excite, scare, and intrigue fans.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Film Will be a Single Long Take (UPDATED)

This is the guy who invented the modern WTF ending after all with some of the most memorable twists in all film history. He has made some pretty messed up stuff in the past including Split and his most recent film Old. Hearing that this could potentially be an even darker and more emotional film than those night terrors is what genre fans want to hear. When a director gets this emotionally involved in a project, most of the time, that is a great sign of things to come. We want our creative minds to be tested and pushed to the edge — knowing Shyamalan is this invested in the story he's telling definitely has us excited for this project. Shyamalan is one of the last directors in existence where someone can look at one frame of a film and know right away that this is a Shyamalan production.

A Knock at the Cabin does not have a release date yet, but the film stars Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. Where this horror film lands on the Shyamalan quality scale really does not matter because, if it is good or bad, the director always gives us an unforgettably wild ride. From the sounds of it, A Knock at the Cabin could be Shyamalan’s scariest film to date, and it might be a good idea to bring someone to hold you when you go see this intriguing terror in the theaters.

Until then, You can shiver at Shyamalan’s full instagram post down below.

'Loki’ Writer Reveals the ‘Endgame’ Plot Point That Influenced the Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (389 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe