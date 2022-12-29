2023 is right around the corner, and it looks like it's going to be another amazing year for horror. There are so many exciting films coming out in the first half of the year, but none as intriguing as M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. The mysterious horror thriller hits theaters in February. As such, the film’s marketing machine has really started to rev up with its second trailer releasing earlier this month. Now, ahead of the new year, Shyamalan has announced a new Knock at the Cabin immersive experience that is set to debut at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in early 2023.

Shyamalan has teamed up with Canon to create a new VR experience centered around his latest film. The trailer teases a bit more of the pending apocalypse at the heart of this intriguing horror story. It looks like you’ll be heading to this now-infamous cabin in the woods to make the tough choice of who you will, would, and won’t sacrifice to stop doomsday from happening. This is all the while trying to survive your unwelcome guests. In classic Shyamalan fashion, that’s all we get from this short teaser. However, the film looks to be another unique take on the horror genre from this iconic director.

You never know what you’re going to get with Shyamalan. You could get horror gems like Signs, Split, and The Visit or you could get The Happening or Avatar: The Last Airbender which are horror movies for all the hilariously wrong reasons. That’s half the fun with Shyamalan, but Knock at the Cabin shows a ton of promise. It seems to be mixing your typical spooky cabin in the woods type setting with other unrelated sub-genres like home invasion thrillers and apocalyptic stories for its own unique blend of intriguing horror. Shyamalan has always been known for his bonkers twists, and it looks like Knock at the Cabin will be no different. Why do these people need to be sacrificed to save the world, and why is the end of the world happening in the first place? Those are the questions the director is sure to answer in the only way he knows how.

Image via Universal

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan Reveals "Old Film Noir" Poster for 'Knock at the Cabin'

Knock at the Cabin looks to be Shyamalan’s next box office hit after his last movie Old made over $90 million worldwide on only an $18 million budget. Marketing for this horror thriller has been great so far and this VR experience is a smart way to get horror fans even more excited about this film. Especially since CES is one of the biggest conventions in the world. CES is taking place in Las Vegas January 5-8, 2023 before Knock at the Cabin releases in theaters February 3, 2023. The film stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Jonathan Groff. You can view the Knock at the Cabin’s VR teaser down below. More information about CES can be found on the convention’s website.