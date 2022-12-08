Over the last several decades, M. Night Shyamalan has been hitting audiences with some of the best “PG-13” thriller, horror, and action flicks around, but his upcoming Knock at the Cabin will be a little different. Unlike 2015’s The Visit, 2016’s Glass, or his most recent feature, Old, the master of twists’ latest project has received an “R” rating for “Violence and Language.”

The last and only other film of Shyamalan’s career to land an “R” was 2008’s The Happening, which understandably earned its marking for the mass suicides alone. Gathering this newly released bit of information, we’re expecting Knock at the Cabin to come with plenty of blood, and a possible side of gore. It’s also clear that it will be filled with swear words, which, when you learn about the plot, is to be expected.

Knock at the Cabin, which is based on Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World, centers around a couple, Eric (Ben Aldridge) and Andrew (Jonathan Groff), who, alongside their adopted young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), leave town for a relaxing time at a forested retreat. The cabin is a dreamy getaway from the city - secluded with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy. But, their enjoyable vacation quickly turns into a terrifying trip as four strangers, led by a hulking man named Leonard (Dave Bautista), break into the cabin, claiming to be on a mission to save the world. Holding the small family hostage, Leonard and his friends (Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn) say that they must make a difficult decision to prevent the apocalypse.

From what we’ve seen so far via trailers and posters, the four invaders come to the home with weapons that you could find in a shed (think shovels and pickaxes), adding to the possibility of brutality awaiting the loving trio inside. The trailer was also packed with pulse-pounding moments, reminiscent of The Strangers, during which we could absolutely see a lot of curse words being shouted and hard-to-watch blows being made by the group’s crude weapons.

Being only the second “R” rating in the filmmaker’s lengthy career of crafting jump-out-of-your-seat stories, the arrival of Knock at the Cabin is all the more intriguing. In the United States, films that earn an “R” for violence are deemed as such for depicting both “realistic and extreme or persistent” violence, whereas an “R” language rating comes from the constant usage of an expletive of a “sexually-derived word”.

With Knock at the Cabin approaching its theatrical release date of February 3, 2023, we don’t have much longer to wait to see what granted Shyamalan’s latest project an “R” rating. You can check out the film’s trailer below.