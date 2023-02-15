M. Night Shyamalan is well known for the deeply sentimental and emotive nature of many of his works, something that he branches further into when his films portray faith. Both his 2002 classic Signs and last week's release Knock at the Cabin are films deeply rooted in the ideas of having faith in something, and the ways that different individuals grapple with this. While his other films have a tendency for genuinely moving and emotional scenes, other parts of his filmography veer over into schmaltzy territory.

Both Signs and Knock at the Cabin in particular could be regarded as Shyamalan's most emotionally resonant and powerful films though. They're both works that wrestle with the ideas of cynicism and anger with the world, but ultimately become hopeful. That being said, they do tackle the ideas of faith a bit differently. Signs is rooted in Christianity. For the characters of Knock at the Cabin on the other hand, having faith in a guaranteed aversion of the apocalypse by denying themselves. They're a perfect double feature if you want to veer into Shyamalan's weightiest, most powerful films.

M. Night Shyamalan's Early Faith-Based Films

Before making Signs, M. Night Shyamalan had already been making movies for about a decade. His debut, Praying with Anger, shows Shyamalan coming out of the gate early with a film about religion. It tells the story of a young man who struggles with the way that he feels whilst praying to the Hindu gods, something that one must do in any mindset other than a middling one. After Anger, Shyamalan would go on to write Stuart Little and ghost-write She's All That, two films that can't necessarily be attributed with any sort of religious or faith-based ideas, but projects in which he continued to hone his craft.

1998's Wide Awake is his second film, another early project about religion from Shyamalan. This comedy-drama follows ten-year-old Joshua (Joseph Cross) trying to find God after the passing of his grandfather, whom he was very close to. The now acclaimed filmmaker's next two films would venture into genre filmmaking, rather than explore religious ideology. You already know the story with these invaluable entries in his filmography. 1999's The Sixth Sense, a movie that's a totally different watch the second time around, launched Shyamalan's career into the stratosphere, and 2000's Unbreakable cemented him as a figure who was here to stay. A master of suspense had entered the game.

'Signs' Combines M. Night Shyamalan's Fascinations With Faith & Suspense

With Signs, the M. Night Shyamalan that loved to toy with suspense in genre filmmaking and the M. Night Shyamalan fascinated by faith collided for the first time. While his earlier films were greatly indebted to themes of faith and clear religious ideas, the two genre works that followed explored characters that had to believe in something supernatural, but not religious. In Signs, Mel Gibson plays Graham Hess, a former Episcopalian priest who has stepped away from his faith after the death of his wife, Colleen (Patricia Kalember). Now a single father of two, Graham has grown bitter and is quick to change the subject with those that bring up his former profession. After a series of UFO and alien sightings around the world, memories that seem to act as "signs" for what actions to take during integral moments during alien encounters, and a few moments of seemingly divine intervention, Graham continues to doubt his faith until it cannot become any clearer for him. The film ends with him getting ready for church one morning, fully returning to his faith.

More than any other film in his filmography, Signs shows that faith is not something that one attains and never questions again. Graham's entire life was centered around his Christian faith, between his own walk with it, his profession, and what he rooted his family in. Yet a tragic moment in his life rocked his beliefs. We start out with Graham at his deepest rejection of his former beliefs. Here, he's not just indifferent towards what he used to believe, he has a sense of animosity towards it. In moments of crisis, Graham catches himself reflecting on past experiences and previous conversations, making it apparent that strange things said to him and pivotal moments in his life were meant to stick with him and guide his actions later on - inspiring hope. Graham could have chosen to see these as coincidence, but they match up too well to be tossed aside as a fluke. While it is never stated clear as day that these are moments of divine intervention, Graham chooses to have faith that they are.

'Knock at the Cabin' Explores Faith in a New Way

While Signs is undoubtedly the biggest statement about faith in Shyamalan's post-Sixth Sense filmography, Knock at the Cabin is the closest he has come to a similar narrative. After their stay at a cabin is interrupted by four armed intruders, Eric (Jonathan Groff), Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) are told that they must sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse, or remain the three sole survivors. The intruders make it clear that this information was brought to them through visions shared between the four of them. Eric and Andrew initially disregard the information as shared delusions, likely brought on by the echo-chamber effects that online message boards can have. The faith that these four have in their mission becomes real when they sacrifice themselves one by one, "judging a part of humanity" and bringing on another wave of the apocalypse. These self sacrifices are met with fear, but a fear they are willing to face in order to prevent the fate of mankind. A circumstance that is believed by everyone around them to be "crazy", but that they firmly believe is true.

Their faith in what is to come begins to overcome the couple at the center of the frame. There are hints at a former religious background of sorts for Eric's character, but nothing concrete. Moments like when, in a flashback, Andrew tells him that it is "okay to pray" as they wait to meet their daughter at an adoption center. With little hints like these, it makes sense that he would be the first in his family to start openly believing the four intruders, so much so that he eventually sacrifices himself for humanity. Before doing so, Andrew is met with enough Graham Hess-like circumstances to where he cannot deny the supernatural forces around him anymore, fully coming to have faith in Eric's sacrificial decision. This act of faith proves to stop everything as the four intruders prophesied, saving humanity because the inhabitants of the cabin chose to go with their gut and believe.

Signs and Knock at the Cabin are absolutely M. Night's most faith-based genre pictures yet, but that doesn't mean that this theme hasn't popped up in any of his other works. These are particularly apparent in Shymalan's two films leading up to Signs. In The Sixth Sense, Malcom Crowe (Bruce Willis) has to choose whether he will believe and help his client, nine-year-old Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), who claims to see ghosts. In Unbreakable, Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), aka Mr. Glass, is a mega comic-book fan who is adamant that superheroes exist in the real world. People around him blow this off, but he is sure to find one eventually, even if he has to create one himself. Additional themes of broad faith and/or religion also appear in later Shyamalan films like The Village, The Happening, Split, and Old.

M. Night Shyamalan is one of today's most emotive filmmakers. He has been known to tell stories about families in particular, but when he focuses on characters having to believe in something greater than themselves and their surroundings, his works have a deeper emotional heartbeat. While not quite held to the same critical pedestal of The Sixth Sense, Signs has become a classic in its own right, with a large part of that film's success being in its terrifying events resulting in an ultimate denial of cynicism and hugely optimistic conclusion. Knock at the Cabin recently pulled the same strings, with an emotional weight to it felt by everyone that has seen it - particularly its ending. The Shyamalan renaissance that began in the mid-2010s and has continued to this day has mostly brought back the classic M. Night Shyamalan feel, and Knock at the Cabin does so much better than any other of its era. When Shyamalan does once again choose to tell another faith-based film, it's almost a guarantee that we'll have another emotional and cathartic homer on our hands.