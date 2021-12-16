In a conversation with JoBlo about the third season of the Apple TV+ series Servant, director M. Night Shyamalan revealed a shocking new twist to his upcoming film Knock at the Cabin: the film will be told in one continuous take.

Shyamalan did not disclose the project directly, but rather, Knock at the Cabin seems to fit the bill in terms of project timing. The method of filming a movie in one continuous, seamless shot is not new, but is certainly difficult to pull off. In recent years, however, several single shot-films have proven to be highly successful with both critics and viewers, including the 2019 film 1917.

The first attempt at a single-shot film came from Alfred Hitchcock with his 1948 film Rope. Given the Master of Suspense's own utilization of the method, it's easy to see why Shyamalan would want to try the method for himself. Like Hitchcock, Shyamalan is known for his shocking twists. In fact, Shyamalan has often noted Hitchcock as one of his core influences in filmmaking.

Not much is known about Knock at the Cabin, which is set to be released in February of 2023. However, this new detail regarding its production is enough to excite us, along with the news of Dave Bautista joining the project earlier this month. Shyamalan isn't wasting time, as his last film, Old, came out earlier this year.

But Shyamalan fans don't have to wait much longer for their next Shyamalan project. Season 3 of Servant premieres on January 29, 2022. Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after a tragedy. Their diverging forms of grief cause a rift in their marriage, allowing an ominous force to take hold in their home. The first two seasons of Servant are already available to stream on Apple TV+.

