M. Night Shyamalan movies make for great Halloween flicks. Over the years, Shyamalan has established himself as a master of creating unsettling atmospheres that intermix with deep thematic discussion. He's so good, in fact, at generating dread through his heightened dialogue, unique camera angles, and micromanaged use of music that it can be easy to forget about aspects of Shyamalan's directing style that don't fit as snuggly into the traditional horror genre. While there is certainly a horror angle from which his movies can be viewed, Shyamalan actually has an optimistic side that always finds its way into each of his movies. A closer look at some of his most popular movies reveals that M. Night Shyamalan is actually a more optimistic director than we think he is.

In an interview with Vanity Fair about his movie, Old, Shyamalan mentioned how he makes movies about personal issues he is working through and real-life fears that keep him up at night. This is why his movies tend to land somewhere within the horror/thriller genre. Horror is like another form of satire. It's a medium for the exploration of social issues. But rather than highlighting the absurdity of human behavior, it focuses on the things that terrify people. Shyamalanian horror does the same thing. Atmospherically, they thrive on tension and suspense, but Shyamalan finds ways to weave his optimistic worldview into each film whereas other horror features tend to be more cynical.

'Knock at the Cabin' Shows Shyamalan's Optimistic View of Mankind

Shyamalan's most recent release, Knock at the Cabin, is a great example of a film that is incredibly dour on the surface but has deceptively optimistic themes. The story is filled with characters who are forced to make horrible decisions to save the world from an impending apocalypse. Dealing with themes related to the relationship between faith and evidence, Knock at the Cabin ends with a distressing commentary on sacrifices minorities and marginalized groups are forced to make in order to appease religious social constructs. But at the movie's heart is a host of characters trying desperately to do the right thing in the face of gross uncertainty.

The film opens with a scene where Dave Bautista's character Leonard, and Wen (Kristen Cui) are collecting grasshoppers and trapping them in a jar. This scene serves as a crucial metaphor that foreshadows the way the film handles the characters' relationship with deity. Each character is a grasshopper getting lured to or trapped in the cabin. The metaphor suggests that the deity knows each character by their names and their mannerisms, and is watching very closely. It also suggests that the god of this world is potentially reckless with their power and more interested in the characters as the subject of an experiment than as individuals with lives and feelings. True, this is a pessimistic portrayal of deity, but Shyamalan subverts this by shining light on the good in the characters.

Knock at the Cabin is optimistic because it takes the stance that when put on the spot, people are willing to sacrifice for the greater good. Whether they are pure like Jonathan Groff's Eric or aggressive like Rupert Grint's Redmond, each person's death is the direct result of selfless self-sacrifice. Shyamalan's faith in humanity shines through the violence and dread and offers solace in spite of the movie's bleak ending.

Shyamalan's Movies are Filled With Hopeful Themes

Another movie that shows this quality of Shyamalan's directing style is Old. Old is basically the horror-narrative result of a midlife crisis. It deals with the idea of life passing by faster than expected. The movie takes place on a beach where the characters suddenly discover they are aging so rapidly they are bound to die of old age within a matter of hours. Shyamalan utilizes this terrifying concept as a means of communicating what he has learned about the passage of time and aging. At the heart of the film is the encouragement to live in the moment and keep from obsessing over the things you might miss out on. Real peace comes from being fully present wherever you are in your personal journey. Those who can figure out how to do that will live and die peacefully. Ultimately, Old is about learning to be at peace in the face of mortality, and it's a surprisingly hopeful message for a movie that is based solely around the idea of death.

Similar to Old, Shyamalan embeds optimism into the messaging of Split as well. For a movie about a superhuman D.I.D. patient kidnapping and brutally murdering teenage girls, Split has a lot of profound things to say. Crucial to the movie's overall message, The Beast, portrayed by James McAvoy spares the life of Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), because "The broken are the most evolved." The movie's exploration of trauma lands in the camp that Casey's trauma is an essential factor for her survival. In this, Shyamalan is adding his commentary to the debate of why bad things happen to good people. Trauma is tough, but it makes us stronger and more apt for survival. What Casey discovers is that you can be broken and not bitter, and your bad experiences can shape you into a stronger person.

Shyamalanian Characters Develop Positive Outlooks

M. Night Shyamalan's optimism is not limited to thematic messaging, it's also detectable in the way he crafts his character arcs. Signs is probably the most overtly optimistic of Shyamalan's movies because it's about a man who learns to be optimistic about the idea of divine intervention. As Graham (Mel Gibson) wrestles with the idea of miracles and the evidence of divinity, his recollection of the iconic "Swing away!" line reignites his belief in fate and divine intervention. Graham relearns to believe that things in his life have a greater meaning and purpose beyond what he can physically see or understand. The arc of his character takes him from hopeless to hopeful.

Finally, The Sixth Sense features another important optimistic viewpoint from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan. The iconic thriller involves a therapist and a little boy who can see dead people. Malcolm (Bruce Willis) is trying desperately to help the young boy while working to restore connection and communication with his wife. By the end of the film, however, it's revealed that Malcolm was dead the whole time and that the boy, Cole (Haley Joel Osment), was the only person able to see him. The moment Malcolm realizes he is a ghost is devastating, but it also offers an explanation for why his wife was ignoring him, and reassurance that she never stopped loving him. Likewise, Cole begins to see his unique ability as a gift rather than a curse. The things about himself that used to frighten him became something he could now use to help others.

M. Night Shyamalan remains a master of thrills and frights, but there is no doubt he is certainly more optimistic than we might realize at first. His ability to seamlessly weave his optimistic viewpoints, hopeful thematic messages, and positive character arcs into his dour subject material is what sets Shyamalanian horror apart from the rest of the genre. Audiences have plenty of positive perspectives to glean from Shyamalan's films both from the past and surely those to come.