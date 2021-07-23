There's a lot that has and can be said about M. Night Shyamalan, who made a name for himself as a director at the tail end of the 1990s and has continued working within the world of film ever since. For better or worse, his style is distinct and nearly impossible to replicate. Many of his movies are psychological thrillers, he’s renowned (and sometimes criticized) for his shocking narrative twists and turns, and plenty of his films have a strange, understated, and sometimes even uncanny feel to them.

It's easy to see why he has both fans and detractors, and similarly understandable why there are also people who fall between these two camps, potentially liking some movies of his while disliking others. Essentially, his filmography is inconsistent, and some of his films are very divisive. Therefore, no one’s going to rank them quite the same way. Instead of being disappointed at the ranking to follow, maybe all can come together to recognize how everyone contributes to this lack of consensus. Perhaps that’s wishful thinking, but it would be a good twist.

16 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Starring: Noah Ringer, Dev Patel, Nicola Peltz Beckham

Avatar: The Last Airbender is up there as one of the most beloved animated shows of the 21st century so far, which meant that the live-action film adaptation had a lot to live up to. Somewhat unusually, M. Night Shyamalan was the director of this adaptation (despite not having directed a ton of adventure/action/fantasy movies), and the film came out very soon after the original series ended. It also, notoriously, condensed a good deal of story into too lean a runtime.

And that’s only a brief rundown of the problems with The Last Airbender, a movie that doesn’t really work if you’re not a fan of the original show and will likely prove somewhat offensive to those who are big fans of the show. There are questionable creative decisions here that could be attributed to Shyamalan, but perhaps the whole project was doomed regardless of director, owing to that condensation of narrative and the release’s proximity to the show’s initial airing.

15 'After Earth' (2013)

Starring: Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Sophie Okonedo

Just as The Last Airbender was doomed and perhaps not entirely M. Night Shyamalan’s fault entirely, there’s a sense with After Earth that the whole thing might've fallen apart more because of the stars and producers. After this point, the blame for Shyamalan’s other misses can be more easily attributed to him, but with After Earth, this did seem to be a Smith family passion project, with Will and Jaden Smith starring, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith being two of the producers, and Will Smith getting a “story by” credit.

Shyamalan also co-produced, co-wrote, and directed, but After Earth is probably more distinct as a Will Smith misfire rather than a Shyamalan misfire. It is a mess of a movie where Will and Jaden Smith fail to recapture the sort of on-screen dynamic they had in The Pursuit of Happyness, and the whole thing feels uninspired, overlong, and only occasionally funny in an unintentional way. It’s not good as a sci-fi film, and proves very hard to recommend to anyone, really.

14 'The Happening' (2008)

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo

Okay, gloves off. The Happening is pure, unadulterated M. Night Shyamalan. This wasn’t based on a pre-existing story, nor was it a seeming misguided passion project by a famous showbiz family. Shyamalan was the sole writer and director, and one of the producers, being the main guy behind this very silly and easy-to-meme horror movie about a mysterious airborne virus that seems to be compelling everyone to take their own lives.

If The Happening was intended to be a comedy, you could fairly rank it within the top 5 Shyamalan movies, rather than in the bottom 5. It’s hard to tell for sure. It is entirely baffling, strangely written, and filled with so many wild performances that it feels like a trainwreck. If it was an intentional trainwreck, or an intended parody of old-school B-grade horror movies, then The Happening might be secretly genius… though for present purposes, that’s still a tricky hill to die on.

13 'Praying with Anger' (1992)

Starring: M. Night Shyamalan, Mike Muthu Richa, Ahuja Badami

Some years before finding true breakout success at the very end of the 1990s, M. Night Shyamalan directed a couple of other movies that have largely remained under the radar. This can be said about the rather obscure Praying with Anger, which was Shyamalan’s directorial debut and revolved around a young man in America with an East Indian heritage traveling to India to learn about his family’s history and, in the process, himself.

Later Shyamalan movies are sometimes criticized for the supporting roles (or sometimes cameos) the man of the hour gives himself, because he’s a better director than an actor. Perhaps the weak link in Praying with Anger, therefore, is the fact M. Night Shyamalan plays the lead role on top of also being the director. Acting aside, Shyamalan’s direction isn't terrible and the movie sometimes feels like a serviceable debut, but, less charitably, it is also possible to see some reasons why Praying with Anger has remained in relative obscurity, even after Shyamalan became a household name.

12 'Glass' (2019)

Starring: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson

Glass could’ve had class. It should’ve been a contender. It wrapped up a surprising trilogy of Shyamalan films but absolutely paled in comparison to what had come before. It saw Shyamalan trying to comment on and subvert certain superhero movie conventions, all the while forgetting to give the film drama, interesting things for its characters to do, and anything by way of genuine excitement.

The fact Glass exists at all is novel, and anyone who enjoyed the films leading up to it will likely feel at least a little compelled to see what happens, but it’s just not worth it. It’s a stripped-back and rather plodding blend of psychological drama and superhero fare that still feels like it’s over-ambitious, even though it ultimately doesn’t do very much. It’s not as poorly made as some of the aforementioned Shyamalan films, but Glass is arguably the director’s most disappointing film to date.

11 'Old' (2021)

Starring: Vicky Krieps, Gael García Bernal, Rufus Sewell

Mathematically speaking, little else can drive home the idea that a movie got a mixed reception better than a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signifying half the critics liked something, and the other half didn’t. This is exactly what happened to Old, which has some Shyamalan weaknesses on full display, alongside some strengths. It’s easy to be a centrist here, because the whole thing is a very mixed bag.

For the positives, the premise is inherently interesting, following a group of characters who learn that the beach they're spending time at rapidly ages the lot of them. The performances aren’t bad, and some scenes are quite horrific, but also horrific is the quality of the writing at times, with some wild dialogue. The way people speak undermines a lot of the horror, and while the film is better than The Happening because some of the horror shines through and nevertheless feels creepy, there are other parts of Old where it feels like an unintentional comedy.

10 'Wide Awake' (1998)

Starring: Denis Leary, Joseph Cross, Rosie O'Donnell