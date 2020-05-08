Exclusive: ‘Hereditary’s Alex Wolff in Talks for M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie

M. Night Shyamalan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he’d begun casting his next untitled genre movie for Universal, and sure enough, multiple sources tell Collider that Alex Wolff is in talks for one of the main roles.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, though sources likened Wolff’s role to the film’s third lead, much as he was in Hereditary behind Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne. Universal had no comment, while representatives for Wolff did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.

Last September, Universal announced that Shyamalan would write and direct two original thrillers for the studio, which would release them in theaters on Feb. 26, 2021 and Feb. 17, 2023, respectively. Those release dates will likely have to push due to Hollywood’s current production shutdown, though Variety reporter Justin Kroll has speculated on Twitter that Shyamalan’s next could end up being the first film to be shot in full once restrictions are lifted.

Shyamalan’s last film, Glass, a sequel of sorts to 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split, grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. He reportedly self-financed Split and Glass, as well as The Visit, for a combined $35 million, and will self-finance his next two projects as well, including this one. Shyamalan’s films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, and the Philadelphia-based filmmaker says he is committed to making original films, which he has deemed “crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience.” The director is coming off of Apple’s psychological thriller Servant.

Wolff’s movie career has taken off ever since he played one of the Boston Marathon bombers in Peter Berg‘s thriller Patriots Day. He went on to star in the well-received indie My Friend Dahmer before being cast as Dwayne Johnson‘s alter ego in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The following year brought his breakout role in Hereditary, and last year, Wolff made his directorial debut with the indie The Cat and the Moon, which he also wrote, produced, and starred in.

Wolff can currently be seen alongside Hugh Jackman in HBO’s Bad Education, and he also stars opposite Maya Hawke in the indie Human Capital. Wolff’s upcoming films include the indie drama Castle in the Ground with Imogen Poots, which hits VOD on May 15, as well as the Nicolas Cage movie Pig from Michael Sarnoski and co-writer Vanessa Block. Wolff is represented by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. Collider has long suspected the 22 year-old actor was bound for big things, as he was our first-ever digital cover back in June 2018. Click here to read that feature from genre expert Haleigh Foutch.