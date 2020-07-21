Gael García Bernal to Lead All-Star Cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s Mysterious New Movie

The cast of M. Night Shyamalan‘s mysterious new movie for Universal Pictures has found its lead: Gael García Bernal. This exciting news comes just one month after we learned Shyamalan’s next project had added Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abbey Lee to the cast.

Deadline was the first to report the news of García Bernal’s casting. This is a big step forward where Shyamalan’s body of work is concerned as García Bernal becomes the first Latinx actor to lead one of the Servant director’s movies. Firsts aside, it will be fun to see what story Shyamalan has García Bernal leading. The Coco star has always been game to work in a variety of genres and, for this writer’s money, excelled in whatever genre-driven project he appears in. To see him now testing his skills by wading into the world of Shyamalan will definitely be of interest.

Details on the character García Bernal will play are still being kept under wraps. That should come as no surprise, though, since details of all shapes and sizes about Shyamalan’s new movie are also being kept secret. We first learned of the project back in May when we reported on Alex Wolff‘s then possible (now confirmed) casting. Shyamalan also announced in May via Twitter he’d begun pre-production work on the movie he is writing, directing, and producing. Since then, we learned Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, and Aaron Pierre were added to the all-star cast, too. Aside from the casting, we can only guess what story Shyamalan is cooking up for us. Given the size and stature of the cast, plus the possibility this movie could connect to a previous work of his (as we saw with Unbreakable, Split,and Glass), we should keep our minds open to anything and everything.

Universal has given Shyamalan’s untitled new movie a July 23, 2021 release date. Get caught up on other release dates for must-see titles (hopefully) coming in 2020 right here.