M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Lands Release Date, Three New Cast Members

Universal has announced that M. Night Shyamalan‘s next movie, which in appropriate fashion, remains a complete mystery, will hit theaters on July 23, 2021. Hopefully, there will be a COVID-19 vaccine of some kind by then, and we will all be able to enjoy this genre film together.

Shyamalan’s new film does not have a title, and plot details have yet to leak. To maintain creative control, the writer-director finances his own movies, which are often both low-budget and extremely profitable. For example, Glass, Split and The Visit cost roughly $35 million combined, and together they grossed more than $600 million worldwide. Universal will release the movie, though it remains unclear when shooting will actually begin, given current restrictions amid the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on production schedules.

All we know at this point is the cast, and Variety reports that Ken Leung (Lost), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) have joined the ensemble cast, which includes Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, and Phantom Thread breakout Vicky Krieps.

I’ve seen Amuka-Bird in films like The Laundromat and A Private War but I didn’t watch Avenue 5 and haven’t seen her work in The Personal History of David Copperfield yet. Lee I remember as one of the Five Wives in Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as Nicolas Winding Refn‘s The Neon Demon. She’ll soon be seen in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which I can’t wait to see.

But what really excites me is the casting of Leung, who starred in Spike Lee‘s 2004 TV movie Sucker Free City, where I was first introduced to both him and Anthony Mackie. It is, honest to God, one of Lee’s best movies. Leung went on to play Miles on Lost, and guest star on HBO shows like The Sopranos and High Maintenance. Besides Lee, the actor has worked with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Tony Scott, James Wan and Noah Baumbach, and his most recent feature credit saw him playing Admiral Statura in J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Shyamalan promised that his next three films are going to be “weird and dark,” and for more from the maestro himself, click here.